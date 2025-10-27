Roofed Right America Expands Its Geographic Presence with Investment in Eagle Rivet Roof Services

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Roofed Right America ("RRA"), a market-leading commercial roofing platform pursuing partnerships with high-quality, like-minded operators throughout the United States, announced its acquisition of and partnership with Eagle Rivet Roof Services ("Eagle Rivet"), a leading provider of commercial roofing services with locations in Connecticut and Massachusetts and a service area expanding throughout New England.

Founded in 1919, Eagle Rivet is a full-service roofing contractor serving customers across commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, and other end markets. Eagle Rivet has earned a strong reputation throughout New England for its service-first strategy and responsiveness to customer needs and is led by a contingency of experienced leadership and service teams. Eagle Rivet will continue to operate under the Eagle Rivet brand, and its team will make active contributions across the RRA platform.

"The Eagle Rivet team has created an admirable business with exceptional service quality and adherence to rigorous safety standards," said Adam Brissman, co-founder and CEO of RRA. "We are truly honored to partner with Art Dias, Jim Trask, and the entire Eagle Rivet organization and are excited to pursue our shared vision for accelerating growth while preserving and celebrating its established heritage and culture."

Art Dias, who has led Eagle Rivet since 2000 and will continue to steward the organization, commented, "We are incredibly proud of what we have built at Eagle Rivet and are excited for this next chapter of growth. We are thrilled to be partnering with RRA and look forward to leveraging its resources and relationships to accelerate our current growth trajectory."

Eagle Rivet marks the fourth acquisition by RRA since partnering with Great Range Capital, a Kansas City-based private equity firm, in early 2023. The RRA platform also includes Upstate Roofing & Painting of Rochester, NY, Diamond Roofing Systems of Warren, OH, and B&M Roofing of Frederick, CO. RRA continues to actively seek new market-leading organizations to join its platform.

About Eagle Rivet Roof Services

Eagle Rivet Roof Services is a Bloomfield, CT- and Waltham, MA-based contractor specializing in roof repair, roof replacement, preventative maintenance, roof waterproofing, and stone ballast removal services for commercial clients. Learn more at eaglerivet.com .

About Roofed Right America

Roofed Right America is a leading commercial roofing services platform focused on pursuing partnerships with high-quality, like-minded operators throughout the United States. RRA is dedicated to supporting its partner companies by leveraging best practices, shared resources and economies of scale to accelerate growth, all while maintaining the culture, team and local aspects of each brand. To learn more about RRA, or to inquire about joining the RRA platform, please contact Adam Brissman at [email protected] or visit roofedright.com .

About Great Range Capital

Great Range Capital is a private equity firm based in greater Kansas City, primarily targeting equity investments in companies with annual revenues ranging from $20 million to $150 million. Learn more at greatrangecapital.com .

Media Contact: Adam Brissman, [email protected]

SOURCE Roofed Right America