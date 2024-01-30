Roofer.com Raises $7.5M Seed Round - Seeks to Modernize Roofing

Roofer.com sets out to build first technology-powered, nationwide roofing company

DALLAS, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AI startup Roofer.com , a pioneering technology company in the roofing industry, announced today that it has raised a $7.5 million Seed round led by Mucker Capital with participation from Soma Capital, HF0, Asymmetric Capital Partners, Alumni Ventures, HustleFund, The Council, GoAhead Ventures, Mirada Capital and several prominent angels such as the Founder and CEO of Mercury and the Founder and CEO of ParkHub, The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas and plans to use the funding to launch into Austin, Texas, it's second market.

Prior to closing the Seed round, Roofer.com was a participant in an exclusive accelerator reserved for leading startups focused on developing AI products and solutions, HF0.

The cornerstone of Roofer.com's innovative approach to roofing lies in its use of advanced AI algorithms and drone technology to conduct roof scans. Drones capture high-resolution photographs, which are then analyzed using computer vision. This analysis provides insights into areas of damage, the remaining life of the roof, and whether a repair or complete re-roofing is necessary.

Roofer.com also differentiates itself from other competitors by being vertically integrated and actually doing the roofing work. They acquired Bearded Brothers Roofing & Restoration, one of the largest roofing companies in Texas that did notable projects such as the San Antonio Marriott Riverwalk and work for thousands of area homeowners.

Today, Roofer.com focuses on re-roofing residential homes for consumers and has a rapidly growing enterprise segment that services multi-family apartments and commercial buildings.

Multiple seasoned executives from the proptech industry have joined the new AI startup in pursuit of building the next Airbnb. "The team you build is the company you build and we've built an incredible team," said Nathan Mathews. "Our leadership has extensive experience in early to later-stage startups, as well as helping those startups exit successfully for nine figures. With the combination of our team, technology, and streamlined processes, I believe Roofer.com is uniquely positioned to deliver the premiere roofing experience everyone will love."

The company is setting its sights on growing aggressively by streamlining systems, hiring on to its core team, and entering new markets in 2024, which have yet to be announced.

Roofer.com revolutionizes the roofing industry through its digitally-native, on-demand approach, utilizing drones and AI to unlock proprietary roofing data for homeowners and enterprise operators. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, Roofer.com drives down the costs of roof repair and replacement, enhances the property owner experience, and provides a national roofing platform for marketplace participants.

