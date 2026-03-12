The article outlines key steps homeowners can take to protect their investment and hire a qualified professional.

BLOOMER, Wis., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What should homeowners ask before hiring a roofing contractor for a major home project? HelloNation has published a HelloNation article that provides the answer, outlining practical questions and considerations to help homeowners make informed decisions.

Donovan Borntrager, Owner of True Ridge Roofing LLC Speed Speed

The article explains that choosing the right roofing contractor is an important step in protecting a home and avoiding costly mistakes. A new roof represents a significant investment, and the article emphasizes that careful research can reduce the risk of poor workmanship or unexpected expenses. It notes that homeowners in Bloomer WI should begin by confirming that any contractor they consider is properly licensed and insured in Wisconsin.

According to the HelloNation article, verifying that a roofing contractor is licensed ensures the work meets state standards. Insurance coverage is equally critical. The article describes how liability insurance protects property if damage occurs during the project, while workers' compensation coverage protects homeowners from financial responsibility if a worker is injured on site. It advises requesting certificates of insurance and confirming they are current before signing a contract.

Local experience is another key factor highlighted in the article. It explains that contractors familiar with Wisconsin weather patterns and building codes are better prepared to address issues such as ice damming and heavy snow loads. This local knowledge can influence material choices and installation techniques, helping ensure the roof performs well over time.

The article also encourages homeowners to request written estimates from multiple contractors. These written estimates should clearly break down labor costs, materials, and the projected timeline. By comparing bids side by side, homeowners can evaluate differences in material quality and scope of work rather than focusing only on the lowest price. The article notes that a clear and detailed estimate often reflects a contractor's professionalism.

Checking references is presented as another essential step. The HelloNation article advises homeowners to ask for contact information from past clients, especially for projects similar in size and scope. Speaking directly with previous customers can reveal whether the roofing contractor met deadlines, maintained a clean work site, and addressed concerns promptly.

Warranty coverage is also examined in detail. The article explains that a credible roofing contractor should offer warranties covering both materials and labor. It encourages homeowners to ask how long coverage lasts and what situations are included. Some warranties may only cover manufacturer defects, leaving installation issues unprotected. Understanding these details in advance can help prevent disputes later.

Communication style is described as an often overlooked but important indicator of reliability. The article notes that contractors who respond promptly, explain technical terms clearly, and address concerns thoroughly tend to demonstrate accountability. Early communication patterns can signal how issues will be handled during the project.

Finally, the article stresses the importance of complying with local codes and permitting requirements in Bloomer WI. Roofing projects often require permits, and failure to obtain them can lead to fines or complications when selling a home. The article explains that experienced contractors typically manage permitting and inspections to keep the project on track.

Through these practical steps, the HelloNation article provides homeowners with a framework for evaluating a roofing contractor carefully and confidently. It presents the information as a guide to making informed decisions that protect both property and budget.

Questions to Ask Before Hiring a Roofer features insights from Donovan Borntrager, Roofing Expert of Bloomer, Wisconsin, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation