Roofing Corp of America Launches Nationwide Commercial Roof Service and Maintenance Program

News provided by

Roofing Corp of America

20 Sep, 2023, 14:48 ET

ATLANTA, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The contractors of Roofing Corp of America have announced the launch of RoofAdvantage 360™—a new commercial roof service offering designed to help building owners and managers increase roof performance and extend roof life.

The program brings together the best systems, technologies, and approaches from the premier network of RCA roofing contractors serving 15 unique markets. It consists of four individual offerings, specifically crafted and consistently delivered for maximum impact and value.

Defend 360
Proactive inspections and scheduled maintenance to extend roof life, enhance safety and ensure compliance.

Respond 360
Swift, transparent emergency leak services that prioritize safety and facility care.

Restore 360
Expert roof upgrades and improvements for failed or aging roof assets, bridging to long-term solutions.

Report 360
In-depth roof inspection with detailed reports and advanced analysis tools to empower informed decisions.

"This program is a game changer for our clients and industry professionals," said Doug MacRae, COO of Roofing Corp of America. "With RoofAdvantage 360, we're setting new standards for consistency in quality, safety and service, nationwide. We're delivering solutions that address all commercial roofing needs and creating exceptional financial returns for commercial building owners and managers, whether they are responsible for one facility, or dozens."

RoofAdvantage 360 is currently available in 15 regions across the United States with further expansion planned and underway.

About Roofing Corp of America

Based in Atlanta, GA, Roofing Corp of America is America's fastest-growing commercial roofing contractor and the 6th largest in the country. Through its local businesses (The Original Roofing Company, Innovative Roofing Group – Las Vegas; The Bone Dry Roofing Company – Athens, GA; St Simons Island, GA, Charleston, SC; Davco Roofing & Sheet Metal – Charlotte, NC; AAA Roofing & Waterproofing – Riverside, Ca, Milpitas, Ca, Boise, ID; Deer Park Roofing – Cincinnati, OH, Louisville, KY; Pittman Waller Roofing Company – Macon, GA; WeatherShield Roofing & Sheet Metal – Aledo, TX; Front Range Roofing Systems – Northern CO & WY), Roofing Corp of America delivers a wide range of roofing services to building owners, property and facility managers, homeowners' associations and general contractors. A full list of locations can be found here: https://www.roofingcorp.com/locations-and-contact/.

About RoofAdvantage 360

RoofAdvantage 360 is a comprehensive roof service and maintenance solution, delivered through the Roofing Corp of America partnership of premier roofing contractors, RoofAdvantage 360 supports building owners and managers across the country as the solution for efficient, consistent, professional, and safe roofing services. For more information, please visit https://www.roofadvantage360.com/.

SOURCE Roofing Corp of America

