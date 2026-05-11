Roofing Expert Art Tolsma of Holland Shares Roof Leak Warning Signs for HelloNation

HOLLAND, Mich., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How can West Michigan homeowners catch a roof leak before it turns into serious water damage? According to a HelloNation article, Roofing Expert Art Tolsma of TNT Roofing Inc in Holland says the key lies in early roof inspection right after a West Michigan storm. Recognizing small changes in your attic, gutters, or shingles can prevent thousands of dollars in repair costs later.

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The article explains that roof leaks often begin long before homeowners notice stains on the ceiling. By the time water marks appear indoors, moisture has usually traveled through insulation, wood framing, and even electrical wiring. This hidden roof damage can grow worse with each storm, especially when repairs are delayed. Art Tolsma recommends checking for early warning signs both inside and outside the home after every major weather event.

Inside the attic, even a small amount of water can reveal itself through subtle indicators. Damp insulation, darkened wood, or a musty smell often point to attic moisture that has seeped through the roof deck. The article notes that using a flashlight to inspect the underside of the roof can make it easier to spot trouble areas. Dark streaks, shiny wet spots, or clumped insulation all suggest that a roof leak has started. Catching these clues early gives homeowners time to schedule a roof inspection and make small fixes before more extensive water damage occurs.

Tolsma emphasizes that taking action at the first sign of attic moisture can save time and money. Once a roof leak reaches living spaces, water may already have soaked through insulation, drywall, or electrical systems. That means higher repair bills and a greater risk of hidden structural damage. A simple roof inspection following each West Michigan storm can prevent this escalation by identifying problem areas before they spread.

The HelloNation article also highlights the importance of checking the exterior of the roof. Strong winds and heavy rain can dislodge or lift shingles, leaving openings for water to enter. Missing shingles or lifted edges often signal that part of the roof surface is no longer watertight. Flashing around chimneys, vents, and skylights deserves particular attention, as these are common points where leaks begin. Even a small tear or loose section of flashing can let water pass beneath the roof covering and into the structure below.

In addition to shingles and flashing, gutters play a key role in preventing roof leaks. Clogged gutters can trap rainwater, causing it to back up under the edge of the roof during a storm. This can lead to long-term roof damage that's easy to overlook until the next heavy rain. The article advises clearing gutters regularly and checking that they are firmly attached to direct water safely away from the house.

Granules from shingles collecting in the gutters are another sign of roof wear. As shingles age, they lose granules that protect them from sun and moisture damage. When too many granules appear in the gutters, it can mean the roof surface is thinning and may soon require professional roof repair or replacement. Paying attention to these small signs helps prevent roof leaks before they start.

Tolsma reminds homeowners that a quick walk around the yard after each West Michigan storm can reveal visible damage. Debris piled along the roofline, uneven surfaces, or sagging gutters may all indicate that water is not flowing properly off the roof. When combined with attic checks for moisture or dark streaks, this simple routine gives a complete picture of the roof's health.

If anything looks out of place, a professional roof inspection is the next step. Roofing experts can safely examine shingles, flashing, and decking for hidden problems that are not visible from the ground. Early roof inspections help prevent the need for large-scale roof replacement by addressing minor roof damage before it worsens. In regions like West Michigan, where storms are frequent and conditions can change rapidly, regular inspection is an essential part of home maintenance.

The article concludes that preventing water damage starts with awareness. West Michigan homeowners who take time to check for attic moisture, missing shingles, and damaged flashing after each storm can avoid the stress of costly repairs. Regular roof inspections keep small problems from becoming major headaches, ensuring that the home stays dry through every season.

Art Tolsma's advice underscores a simple but powerful message: catching a roof leak early is far easier and less expensive than fixing one later. With just a few minutes of attention after a storm, homeowners can extend the life of their roofs and protect their homes from hidden water damage.

Roof Leak Warning Signs Every West Michigan Homeowner Should Know features insights from Art Tolsma, Roofing Expert of Holland, MI, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation