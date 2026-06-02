ANN ARBOR, Mich. , June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What should homeowners know before choosing roofing materials that can truly withstand Michigan weather? A HelloNation article explores this question in depth, featuring insights from Roofing Expert Tom Meadows of Neighborhood Roofing in Ann Arbor. The article explains how modern products, particularly modified asphalt shingles, have altered how professionals and homeowners perceive roof durability, flexibility, and long-term performance.

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According to the HelloNation feature, many homeowners still assume that dark roofs lead to hotter attics and faster wear. While that belief was once true, technology has advanced significantly. Today's modified asphalt shingles are designed to better manage heat while improving roof durability. They are engineered to reflect solar energy through advanced coatings and granules, reducing temperature differences between light and dark roofs. Meadows emphasizes that these newer roofing materials can handle the full range of Michigan weather, from summer humidity to icy winters.

Ann Arbor roofing professionals now focus on how roofing flexibility and impact resistance affect performance. In older shingles, extreme heat or freezing temperatures could cause curling, cracking, or leaks within 15 years. Modern modified asphalt shingles, however, include polymers that increase elasticity. This allows them to expand and contract without damage, even through repeated freeze-thaw cycles. In Michigan, weather conditions make that flexibility essential to prevent water intrusion and structural damage.

Roofing Expert Tom Meadows explains that one of the most important lessons in choosing roofing materials is understanding the local climate. Ann Arbor roofing faces unique challenges due to frequent snow and ice. Roofs must withstand both heavy loads and rapid temperature fluctuations. Modified asphalt shingles have become a preferred choice because they resist cracking during cold snaps and maintain their integrity during storms. Their impact resistance helps reduce hail- or wind-related repairs, improving roof durability and lowering long-term costs.

Another point the HelloNation article makes is that roof flexibility directly affects a roof's lifespan. Shingles that remain pliable under stress are less likely to break or loosen, especially along the edges and valleys where damage often begins. The result is fewer leaks, less maintenance, and better performance over time. For homeowners in Michigan, the return on investment can be significant, particularly when compared to traditional asphalt products that may require earlier replacement.

The article also notes that today's roofing materials balance aesthetics with strength. Homeowners no longer need to compromise on style when selecting durable options. Dark roofs, for instance, can enhance a home's design while still maintaining thermal efficiency. Manufacturers now produce modified asphalt shingles in a range of colors that resist fading and preserve curb appeal for years. Meadows points out that in Ann Arbor, roofing projects often use darker tones that complement the brick and wood finishes popular in the region's residential neighborhoods.

Beyond appearance, the right roofing materials can improve overall energy efficiency. Advanced coatings used in modified asphalt shingles help reduce heat transfer, keeping homes more comfortable during summer. This technology enables even dark roofs to reflect infrared radiation more effectively than ever before. The difference in attic temperature between light and dark shingles is now smaller than most homeowners expect, thanks to innovations in reflective surfaces and materials science.

For those considering new roofs, Meadows recommends evaluating each product's resistance to local weather conditions and physical stress. Michigan weather can quickly expose weaknesses in poorly chosen materials. Roofing flexibility, impact resistance, and long-term roof durability are now key factors in determining quality. Modified asphalt shingles strike a balance between affordability and resilience, offering homeowners peace of mind without the higher costs of metal or slate.

The HelloNation article highlights how companies like Neighborhood Roofing have adapted to these modern standards. With decades of experience serving the Ann Arbor area, the company has witnessed firsthand how improved roofing materials extend roof life and reduce the frequency of repairs. Their work demonstrates that choosing the right materials is about more than cost or color; it's about making an informed decision that enhances home value and comfort.

Ultimately, the lessons learned from Michigan weather and Ann Arbor roofing projects show that the right material choice can make all the difference. Modified asphalt shingles have redefined what homeowners can expect from their roofs. They combine flexibility, impact resistance, and visual appeal in one package, proving that performance and style can coexist. As the HelloNation article concludes, understanding the science behind modern roofing materials enables homeowners to make more informed investments that last longer and look better.

Lessons Learned About Choosing The Right Roofing Materials features insights from Tom Meadows, a Roofing Expert in Ann Arbor, MI, for HelloNation.

About HelloNation

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SOURCE HelloNation