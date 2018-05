Roofing Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 - 2024

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05400956 The study analyzes the roofing market by segmenting it based on product, application, and region. Regional segments of the roofing market examined in the report are North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The study examines drivers and restraints of the roofing market along with the impact of these indicators on demand during the forecast period.The report also covers growth opportunities in the roofing market at both global and regional level.

The study includes market attractiveness analysis, wherein various application segments and countries are benchmarked depending upon growth rate, market size, and general attractiveness.

The report comprises in-depth value chain analysis to provide a comprehensive view of the market.This offers better understanding of demand supply chain of roofing, right from raw material manufacturers to end-users.

Additionally, Porter's Five Forces analysis has been provided for insights into the competitive landscape of the market.

Global Roofing Market: Research Methodology

The making of the report involved carrying out in-depth interviews and talks with a host of opinion leaders and key industry participants.Primary research represents the major part of research efforts, along with an elaborate secondary research.

Secondary research phase involved reviewing key players' product brochure, press releases, business annual reports, and relevant business documents for competitive analysis and market understanding.In addition, secondary research involved examining recent trade documents, internet sources, technical writings, and statistical data from government websites.

This has proven to be the most effective, dependable, and successful approach to obtain precise market data, to obtain industry participants' insights, and to recognize business opportunities.

Secondary sources referred for this study include EPDM Roofing Association, Asphalt Roofing Manufacturers Association, International Green Roof Association, European Waterproofing Association, Roofing Coatings Manufacturers Association, Center for Environmental Innovation in Roofing, and American Society for Testing and Materials.

Global Roofing Market: Competitive Dashboard

On the competitive front, the report provides detailed insights into market shares and profiles of key players operating in the global roofing market.In addition, insights into key player's competitive strategies and their competitive positioning in the global roofing market is provided herein.

An analysis of indices of strengths, weakness, threat, and opportunities of key players is a highlight of the report.

Key players profiled in the report include Atlas Roofing Corporation, GAF, Duro-Last Roofing Inc., Certain Teed Corporation, Brass Monier Building Group Services S.A, Johns Manville, Firestone Building Products Company, IKO Industries Ltd., Owens Corning, TAMKO Building Products Inc., and Carlisle. Business overview, financial overview, business strategy, and recent developments are the attributes each of the key players are profiled for.

