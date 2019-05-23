Roofing Underlayment, Fasteners and Roofing Compound Sales Directly Dependent on Roofing Activity
Demand for roofing underlayment to grow 5% annually through 2023
May 23, 2019, 15:51 ET
CLEVELAND, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand for roofing underlayment is forecast to rise 5.0% annually to $1.5 billion in 2023, outpacing market gains for roofing accessories overall. In area terms, roofing underlayment demand is projected to advance 2.8% per year to 190.0 million squares in 2023.
More information about the study is here: https://www.freedoniagroup.com/industry-study/roofing-accessories-3706.htm
Roofing underlayment demand will be boosted by such factors as:
- increasing roofing activity – particularly in the residential market – as new roofs are installed and older roofs are repaired or replaced
- adoption of more stringent building codes mandating the use of multiple layers of underlayment to provide additional protection against leaks
- rising installations of low-slope metal roofing, as underlayment is often installed with metal roofing to serve as a moisture barrier to protect roof decks from moisture damage
US demand for roofing accessories is projected to advance 3.6% annually to $6.5 billion in 2023, fueled by increases in roofing activity. According to analyst Matt Zielenski, "As you might expect, the leading driver of roofing accessories demand is roofing activity – as roofs are constructed or repaired, the use of related accessories – such as fasteners, underlayment, and roofing compounds – also increases."
Roofing Accessories (published 05/2019, 255 pages) is available for $5400 from The Freedonia Group. Please link citations to https://www.freedoniagroup.com/industry-study/roofing-accessories-3706.htm
About The Freedonia Group, a division of MarketResearch.com – The Freedonia Group is a leading international industrial research company publishing more than 100 studies annually. Since 1985, we have provided research to customers ranging in size from global conglomerates to one-person consulting firms. More than 90% of the industrial companies in the Fortune 500 use Freedonia Group research to help with their strategic planning. The Construction & Building Products studies page is here: https://www.freedoniagroup.com/industry-category/build/construction-building-products.htm.
Press Contact:
Corinne Gangloff
+1 440.684.9600
cgangloff@freedoniagroup.com
SOURCE The Freedonia Group
Share this article