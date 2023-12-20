Roofing Underlayment Market is Forecast to Reach US$ 8.9 Billion in 2028, Says Stratview Research

The roofing underlayment market is likely to rise at a CAGR of 3.4% during 2023-2028, to reach US$ 8.9 billion in 2028, states Stratview Research.

DETROIT, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research, a global market research firm has launched a report on the global roofing underlayment market which provides a comprehensive analysis of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment analysis, and competitive landscape.

Report Highlights

Market Size in 2028 USD 8.9 billion Growth (CAGR) 3.4% during 2023-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Trend Period 2017-2021 Base Year 2022 Number of Segments Covered 5 Number of Tables & Graphs 70+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20

Segment Insights on the Roofing Underlayment Market

The global roofing underlayment market is segmented based on material type, end-user type, construction type, installation type, and region.

Based on material type - Among material types, asphalt holds a larger share of the global roof underlayment market; however, it continues to be poised to cede market share to synthetic one. Among asphalt types, organic asphalt underlayment holds a larger market share in comparison to fiberglass asphalt underlayment. This is because organic asphalt contains 40% more asphalt than fiberglass, resulting in a thicker and more durable underlayment. However, it is worth noting that fiberglass underlayment is considered more environmentally friendly. Synthetic roof underlayment presents a cutting-edge substitute for traditional asphalt-based underlayment, delivering exceptional durability, moisture resistance, and performance capabilities. Its lightweight nature simplifies the installation process, and its eco-friendly composition adds to its appeal in the market.

Based on the end-user type - The market is segmented into residential construction and commercial construction. Residential construction is anticipated to remain a frontrunner. Sloped roofs, commonly found in residential builds, demand underlayment solutions with specific features to ensure a seamless and effective installation process.

Based on the installation type - The market is segmented into Self-adhesive, and Mechanically Fastened. Self-adhesive underlayment dominates the market, driven by superior moisture or water resistance and enhanced durability, making it a popular choice. Furthermore, ease of installation, increasing demand for waterproof underlayment, and lightweight construction are substantiating the segment's growth.

Which Region Offers the Best Opportunity and Growth?

The report suggests that Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the largest market for roof underlayment over the forecast period. In addition to that, the region is also likely to witness the highest growth in the coming years. This growth is majorly attributed to the following –

Major factors, such as increasing construction activities owing to rapid urbanization and industrialization, promising growth in the economy, a shift of manufacturing industries from Western Economies to Asian economies, and mandates of building and energy codes.

China , India , South Korea , Japan , and India are the key economies playing a vital role in the region's market.

Roofing Underlayment Market Drivers

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

Aging construction infrastructure.

A surge in housing starts.

A heightened focus on energy efficiency in buildings

A growing need for roofing solutions that provide exceptional durability and longevity.

Top Companies in the Roofing Underlayment Market?

The market is fairly consolidated with the presence of some global and regional players. Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players.

Owens Corning

Saint-Gobain

GAF

DuPont

Atlas Roofing

Carlisle Companies, Inc.

IKO Group

Soprema SA.

