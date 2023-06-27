ROOFLE TECHNOLOGIES BRINGS REVOLUTIONARY CONTRACTOR LOAN PRO TO THE MARKET: REDEFINING ROOFING FINANCING

Roof Quote PRO™ Version 2 Incorporates Game-Changing Integrated Financing App

MINNEAPOLIS, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ROOFLE Technologies, the trailblazing SaaS company reshaping the home services industry, today announced the groundbreaking addition of Contractor Loan PRO powered by Momnt Financing to its transformative Roof Quote PRO™ Version 2. This latest innovation is set to revolutionize how homeowners secure customized loans for their roofing needs, further affirming ROOFLE's commitment to a faster, more digital, and simpler future for the roofing industry.

"The incorporation of Contractor Loan PRO within Roof Quote PRO™ is a pivotal development in our journey to fully digitize the roofing industry," stated Matthew McDaniel, CMO and co-founder of ROOFLE. "By providing homeowners with an array of personalized loan options and AI-powered instant decisioning, we're taking a significant step towards our goal of making the roofing process as seamless and convenient as possible."

Contractor Loan PRO is a truly disruptive app designed to generate finance-ready exclusive leads for roofing companies through their websites 24/7. This integrated financing app offers homeowners the chance to 'get pre-qualified' immediately after receiving their online quote, viewing tailored loan options in seconds right from their smartphones. With more than 30 different loan offerings, the tool covers three primary consumer profiles - promotionally motivated, interest rate sensitive, and payment sensitive - ensuring a comprehensive financing solution.

"Contractor Loan PRO fundamentally changes the financing game in the roofing industry," added Travis Harvego, CEO and co-founder of ROOFLE. "No other tool on the market provides such a comprehensive, integrated, and efficient service. This is precisely the kind of innovative, customer-centered solution that the industry has been crying out for."

"We are thrilled to announce our new partnership with ROOFLE and launch Contractor Loan Pro. Contractor Loan Pro is positioned to establish market dominance and redefine industry benchmarks, setting new standards for excellence and innovation. Through this collaboration, we are opening up new doors for roofing companies to achieve remarkable scalability while accommodating customers' preferred payment methods." - Mike O'Connell, VP of Partnerships at Momnt.

Since its inception in January 2020, ROOFLE has attracted over 400 users in just six months, becoming one of the most disruptive forces in the industry. With the release of Contractor Loan PRO, ROOFLE is poised to drive this momentum even further.

ROOFLE's Fast/Digital/Simple/Here ethos is truly embodied in the Contractor Loan PRO, a testament to the company's ongoing dedication to driving the industry into the future. With its unwavering commitment to improving the experience for both professionals and homeowners, ROOFLE is transforming the roofing industry one digital tool at a time.

About ROOFLE Technologies

ROOFLE Technologies was founded in January 2020 by a collective of leaders in marketing, sales, production, and software engineering with vast experience in the home services industry. ROOFLE's mission is to revolutionize the roofing industry by creating digital tools that empower local professionals and homeowners alike. Visit roofle.com for more information.

About Momnt

Momnt powers modern lending solutions that enable businesses to provide low-friction financing to their customers at the moment they need it – all funded by trusted lending partners. Its API-based platform leverages alternative data sources and ML/AI-informed decisioning to present real-time loan offers fit each individual borrower, all done within the banking industry's current regulatory infrastructure. Visit momnt.com for more information and career opportunities, or follow @getmomnt.

