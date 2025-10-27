AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RoofLink, the all-in-one roofing CRM built by roofers for roofers, today announced a new integration with SRS Distribution, one of the largest building products distributors in the United States. Designed to tackle one of the biggest headaches in roofing—time-consuming, manual material orders—the integration lets contractors instantly see up-to-date prices from their local SRS branch and place orders directly inside RoofLink.

RoofLink Unveils SRS Integration to Streamline Contractor Ordering

This is RoofLink's first direct-to-distribution integration, created in collaboration with SRS Distribution to simplify material ordering at scale. The collaboration reflects a growing trend in construction technology: distributors and software providers working together to simplify operations for contractors. With more than 440 SRS Building Products locations across 47 states, the scale of the integration means thousands of roofing businesses now have a faster, more reliable way to keep projects on schedule and budgets on track.

By unifying pricing and ordering in one system, contractors can avoid duplicate data entry and ensure every estimate reflects the latest costs. Eliminating manual re-entry of pricing data can save hours each week for both contractors and supplier account managers.

"Roofers want to spend time winning and completing jobs, not chasing down pricing or fixing data-entry mistakes," said Jesse Mahan, VP of Operations at RoofLink. "With this integration, contractors can create accurate estimates and place orders in just a few clicks, helping them run projects with less stress and more confidence. We see this as setting a new standard for efficiency in the roofing industry."

The integration offers two standout advantages for contractors. First, real-time, customer-specific pricing gives contractors confidence that every estimate reflects their exact branch rates and negotiated pricing. Second, simple ordering allows contractors to place and track material requests right in RoofLink without extra phone calls or duplicate entry.

Together, these features give roofing businesses a clear path to smoother operations, fewer errors, and greater capacity to grow. By bridging the gap between supplier networks and contractor tools, RoofLink and SRS are paving the way for the next generation of roofing technology.

About RoofLink

RoofLink is an all-in-one roofing CRM built by roofers for roofers, designed to simplify every stage of the workflow: from generating leads and creating accurate estimates to managing inspections, ordering materials, and closing deals. It combines powerful tools like territory mapping, automated weather insights, photo documentation, and instant profit margin previews in one platform, helping teams spend less on overhead and more on revenue generation. Visit rooflink.com to learn more.

About SRS Distribution

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in McKinney, Texas, SRS Distribution has grown to become one of the fastest-growing building products distributors in the United States. Since the Company's inception, it has established a differentiated growth strategy and entrepreneurial culture that is focused on serving customers, partnering with suppliers, and attracting the industry's best talent. SRS Distribution, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Home Depot, currently operates under a family of distinct local brands encompassing more than 440 Building Products locations in three verticals across 47 states. For more information, visit srsdistribution.com .

