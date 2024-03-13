RoofMarketplace, Inc. Transforms P&C Claims Industry with Strategic Partnerships, Elevating Standards in Turnaround Time and Accuracy

MILWAUKEE, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RoofMarketplace, Inc., a pioneer in property and casualty claims solutions, announces a groundbreaking transformation in the industry through strategic partnerships with leading Independent Adjusting Firms, including Team One Insurance Services, LLC and Eberl Claims Service. This collaboration revolutionizes the claims process with reduced cycle time, reduced loss adjustment expense (LAE), and improved indemnity control through actionable market bids.

The partnership with Team One and Eberl opens the door for insurance carriers to access the highest quality scoping skills in the industry. Licensed adjusters conducting inspections ensure that loss reports are efficiently completed, and accurately documented, enabling carriers the ability to Address the Yes™ by getting high probability claims off the adjusters' desk.

"We can ensure carriers receive three actionable bids from top-quality, certified roofers."

Jeff Martin, CEO of Team One Insurance Services, emphasized the efficiency gains, stating "This partnership will reduce waste and streamline the process for wind/hail claims handling. We can service more insureds with better efficiency and expedited closures. This will dramatically reduce turnaround times in both daily and CAT claims."

Chris Bergeon, President of Eberl Claims Service, expresses excitement in broadening the reach of the inspection/scope only service to RoofMarketplace carriers. He stated, "We are dedicated to offering our partners cost-effective and impactful solutions. In collaboration with RoofMarketplace, our licensed adjusters and inspectors can facilitate timely and competitive roof replacement bids for our carrier partners when needed."

William Bazeley, CEO of RoofMarketplace, highlighted the broader impact of the collaboration, saying, "This takes our Address the Yes™ concept further to help Identify the Yes™. By partnering with Team One and Eberl, we can ensure carriers receive three actionable bids from top-quality, certified roofers on every roof replacement claim.

RoofMarketplace is committed to reshaping the landscape of the property and casualty claims industry by fostering innovation and collaboration. The strategic partnerships with Team One and Eberl represent a significant step forward in delivering unparalleled efficiency, accuracy, and value to insurers and their clients.

About Team One Insurance Services, LLC:

Team One Insurance Services is a leading independent adjusting firm specializing in providing comprehensive claims solutions for the property and casualty insurance industry. With a commitment to efficiency and excellence, Team One Insurance Services brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the strategic partnership with RoofMarketplace.

About Eberl Claims Service:

Eberl Claim Service is a prominent independent adjusting firm known for delivering top-notch claims handling services. As the President of Eberl Claims Service, Chris Bergeon brings a wealth of knowledge and enthusiasm to the collaboration with RoofMarketplace, contributing to the transformative impact on the P&C claims industry.

About RoofMarketplace, Inc.:

RoofMarketplace is at the forefront of revolutionizing the property and casualty claims industry. With a focus on innovation and strategic partnerships, RoofMarketplace is dedicated to elevating industry standards in turnaround time, accuracy, and indemnity control. Led by CEO William Bazeley, RoofMarketplace is committed to providing innovative solutions that address the evolving needs of insurers and policyholders.

