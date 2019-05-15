Roofr Releases Free Satellite Roof Measurement Tool

Roofr Measurements, first demonstrated at the International Roofing Expo in Nashville, TN, February 11-13, 2019, provides access to high definition satellite and aerial imagery and allows contractors to outline and measure edges, assign slope, and pinpoint attributes of a roof. Contractors will also be able to upload drone images or blue prints to measure. Once mapping is completed, Roofr Measurements provides a final, downloadable report on the area, pitch, direction, and edge lengths of the roof. These reports help roofing contractors determine how much roofing material to purchase, the amount of time the project will take, and the total cost to the customer.

"Our goal is to provide roofers with tools to help them grow and streamline their business," said Richard Nelson, Founder and CEO of Roofr. "We know from research and experience that roofing contractors are spending thousands of dollars a year on satellite-based roof measurement software. We wanted to change that and offer our software for free."

Roofr Measurements will reduce the need for on-site visits, giving roofing contractors a cost-saving, efficient way to provide excellent service to their customers. Other, comparable roof measurement products can take several days to generate a full report of roof attributes and can cost upwards of $100 per report or expensive monthly subscription fees. Roof's new tool is completely free.

"As a third generation roofing contractor, I understand the difficulties of running a roofing business," said Nelson. "Roofers use a host of expensive tools from different providers to help manage their day-to-day operations. Roofr's goal is to provide those tools to roofers in one place for a fraction of the cost. Roofr wants to be your one stop shop for everything roofing."

About Roofr

Roofr is a marketplace for roofing connecting consumers to roofing contractors. Roofing contractors get access to free tools to help grow and streamline their business. If you're a roofing contractor and want to try Roofr Measurements software, click here: https://info.roofr.com/measurements

SOURCE Roofr Inc.

Related Links

https://roofr.com

