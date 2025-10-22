Roofr Unveils 'Roofr Builds': Bi-Annual Product Drops to Showcase the Latest and Greatest from Roofr

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Roofr, the all-in-one roofing platform for small and growing contractors, held their first Roofr Builds, a new series of bi-annual product drops designed to bring continuous innovation to roofers. Each Roofr Builds release packages multiple product updates into one unified rollout. These drops will provide the latest updates from Roofr, giving contractors new tools, streamlined workflows, and faster ways to grow their businesses.

The Fall 2025 edition introduces Roofr's most comprehensive feature release to date, expanding the platform with tools that help roofers communicate better, close jobs faster, and understand performance in real time.

Fall 2025: Do More in Roofr. Replace More Tools.

This first Roofr Builds drop marks a new era for the platform; One where roofers can handle every part of the job in Roofr, without juggling multiple apps. The release includes features that help businesses:

Communicate & Coordinate Better : The new Roofr Inbox brings all homeowner emails and texts into one place, complete with Gmail sync, job-specific messaging, and automated follow-ups. Teams can now add multiple assignees per job, keeping everyone in sync.





: The new Roofr Inbox brings all homeowner emails and texts into one place, complete with Gmail sync, job-specific messaging, and automated follow-ups. Teams can now add multiple assignees per job, keeping everyone in sync. Get Jobs & Get Paid Fast : Roofers can now send and sign PDFs directly within Roofr, use insurance fields to auto-fill proposal details, and streamline claims with structured job data. A QuickBooks integration (Beta) connects contacts, invoices, and payments between Roofr and QuickBooks for faster bookkeeping.





: Roofers can now send and sign PDFs directly within Roofr, use insurance fields to auto-fill proposal details, and streamline claims with structured job data. A QuickBooks integration (Beta) connects contacts, invoices, and payments between Roofr and QuickBooks for faster bookkeeping. Know What's Up: The new Job Reports dashboard delivers at-a-glance insights into sales performance and team productivity, helping business owners spot bottlenecks and make data-driven decisions without spreadsheets.

"Roofr Builds is the beginning of something bigger," said Richard Nelson, Founder and CEO of Roofr. "We're creating a consistent cadence of innovation that helps roofers save time, stay organized, and grow their profits, all from one platform."

Upcoming Roofr Builds drops will expand into Change Orders, a Progressive Web App (PWA) for mobile access, and deeper integrations with ABC Supply and QXO.

You can explore the Fall 2026 Roofr Builds launch at roofr.com/roofr-builds

About Roofr

Founded by a roofer, for roofers, Roofr is the all-in-one roofing software that roofing companies run their jobs from start to finish all from a single platform. Roofr serves thousands of roofing businesses across North America and is recognized by G2 as the #1 platform for Small Business Roofing.

SOURCE Roofr Inc.