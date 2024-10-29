Rooftop Shark Makes International Debut

Meet The New AI Audio Company

ANAHEIM, Calif., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rooftop Shark, an up-and-coming AI audio company, today announces its planned introductory market offering, the AI-10 Smart Watch with Built-in TWS Earbuds.

Rooftop Shark's patented technology makes it the only company bringing a smartwatch to the market that has truly wireless earbuds that can easily snap in and out of the side.

Rooftop Shark AI-10 Smart Watch with Built-in TWS Earbuds

Advanced Technology

Rooftop Shark products have AI integrated into their systems. The initial launch with AI.1 allows users to access ChatGPT as a voice assistant. Users can simply ask ChatGPT to give them real-time information while on the move and have access to the visual response right on their smartwatch screen. AI.2 and AI.3 launches are planned to enhance these capabilities into 2025.

The latest Bluetooth 5.3 technology is integrated, allowing dual-device connection, meaning the earbuds connect to both the watch and smartphone at once.

A 1.43-inch high-definition OLED display screen allows users to manage music and more with precision and ease.

Promoting Health & Wellness

AI-10 features health and wellness monitoring capabilities including blood oxygen, heart rate sleep, and step count monitoring. The product is in a unique position as it has access to two biological censoring positions: the wrist and the ears, providing limitless monitoring capabilities as health-sensing technologies increase.

Premium Audio

Rooftop Shark was founded by audio executives with years of international experience in the space.

"Providing the ultimate audio experience through practical AI integrations is our mission, and you'll hear that loud and clear with this product," says Michael Chen, Founder of Rooftop Shark.

The watch features built-in memory (2GB) to hold more than 300 songs, allowing users to enjoy their audio on the go, even if they've left their phone behind.

The Rooftop Shark AI-10 Smart Watch with Built-in TWS Earbuds will be available in December 2024 on rooftopshark.com for $349.00.

Rooftop Shark's products will be on display live during Pepcom's Digital Experience in Las Vegas on January 6, 2025, the night prior to CES.

About Rooftop Shark

Founded in 2023 by international audio and AI executives, Rooftop Shark is on a mission to blend the best sound technologies and forward-thinking AI integrations. The AI audio company brings innovation to life, staying atop of technologies in the industry.

PR Contact

Samantha Lins

[email protected]

SOURCE Rooftop Shark