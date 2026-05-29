ROOFX Roofing Expands Presence in Pennsylvania with Williamsport Showroom

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa., May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ROOFX Roofing, the leading Pennsylvania roofing contractor, has expanded access to premium roofing and exterior home improvement solutions through its Williamsport showroom, giving Central Pennsylvania homeowners direct access to expert consultations, top-quality materials, and personalized service. The showroom represents the company's deepened commitment to delivering top-rated roofing solutions, exceptional customer service, and transparent roofing consultations right here in Lycoming County.

ROOFX Roofing Showroom in Williamsport, PA.

The Williamsport showroom offers homeowners hands-on experience while selecting premium roofing materials, siding options, gutter systems, and many more while discussing their needs directly with experienced roofing professionals. As demand for premium roofing contractors in Williamsport continues to steadily increase, the showroom enables ROOFX Roofing's to serve homeowners through their commitment to excellence and renowned expertise.

"If you're looking for a roofing company in the Williamsport area, look no further than Roofx!" said a ROOFX Roofing customer. "Extremely professional, prompt and really helpful working with you on any roofing project you need."

The Williamsport location supports a wide range of exterior services, including:

Roof replacement

Siding installation and replacement

Storm damage restoration

Exterior home renovations

Commercial and residential roofing solutions

As one of the growing roofing companies serving Pennsylvania, ROOFX Roofing continues to focus on customer service, transparency, and long-term roofing performance. The showroom experience allows property owners to compare roofing materials, colors, durability options, and other exterior products before making decisions on their investment.

ROOFX Roofing has built a strong reputation across Pennsylvania as a licensed, insured, and highly-rated roofing contractor. The company's commitment to using only manufacturer-certified materials, employing trained roofing professionals, and backing every project with robust warranty coverage sets them apart in a competitive market. ROOFX Roofing is a trusted local choice — combining small-town responsiveness and care with enterprise-level quality standards.

By combining in-person consultation with advanced roofing technology, ROOFX Roofing aims to enhance the roofing process while helping homeowners make informed decisions about protecting and improving their properties.

Homeowners interested in learning more about roofing services, scheduling a consultation, or visiting the Williamsport showroom can visit.

About ROOFX Roofing

ROOFX Roofing is a full-service roofing company serving residential and commercial clients across Pennsylvania, with specialization in roof replacement, roof repair, storm damage restoration, and new roof installation. With a team of experienced, licensed roofing professionals and a commitment to using only the highest-quality roofing materials, ROOFX Roofing has earned its reputation as one of Pennsylvania's most trusted roofing contractors. The company is fully licensed, insured, and proudly offers manufacturer-backed warranties on all completed roofing projects.

SOURCE ROOFX Roofing