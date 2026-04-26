GAF Master Elite Roofing Contractor Doubles Down on Hyper-Local Service Across Four Central PA Markets

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa., April 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ROOFX Roofing, the GAF Master Elite–certified roofing contractor headquartered in central Pennsylvania, today announced the reinforcement of its local service operations across four core markets: Williamsport, State College, Harrisburg, and Mechanicsburg. The company is investing in dedicated regional crews, location-specific service pages, and community-driven project work to better serve homeowners and commercial property owners throughout the region.

For homeowners researching the best roofing company in central PA, ROOFX Roofing stands apart on credentials alone: it holds GAF's Master Elite certification , a designation awarded to fewer than 2% of roofing contractors in North America. Combined with active local crews in each of its four primary markets, that credential places ROOFX Roofing among the most qualified roofing contractors serving the central Pennsylvania region.

Unlike national chains that rotate crews between unfamiliar markets, ROOFX Roofing is built on the principle that the best roofing contractor is one who actually knows the community — its weather patterns, its housing stock, its building codes, and its people. That local-first philosophy has shaped every chapter of the company's growth across central PA.

Williamsport, PA — A Master Elite Roofing Contractor With Lycoming County Heritage

ROOFX Roofing is recognized as one of the leading roofing companies in Williamsport, PA, with an active service footprint across Grampian Hills, Garden View, the East End, and Old Lycoming Township. Williamsport's diverse housing stock and the climate demands of the West Branch Susquehanna corridor require a contractor who knows the area, and the local ROOFX Roofing team has built its name on exactly that. Property owners can learn more about ROOFX Roofing's Williamsport services directly on the company's website.

State College, PA — A Leading Roofing Company in Happy Valley

In State College, ROOFX Roofing serves Penn State–adjacent rentals, established neighborhoods like College Heights and Park Forest, and growing communities in Houserville, Toftrees, and Boalsburg. Property managers, landlords, and homeowners across Centre County rely on the same GAF Master Elite craftsmanship that defines the company's other markets — making ROOFX Roofing one of the leading roofing companies in State College, PA. Full details on the State College service area are available online.

Harrisburg, PA — A Trusted Master Elite Roofing Contractor in the State Capital

In Harrisburg, ROOFX Roofing serves homeowners across the city's most distinct neighborhoods — Midtown, Bellevue Park, Shipoke, Uptown, and Allison Hill. Storm cycles and the freeze-thaw conditions common to the lower Susquehanna corridor make properly installed roofing systems critical for Harrisburg properties, and ROOFX Roofing delivers manufacturer backed systems built for the climate. For homeowners searching for the best roofing company in Harrisburg, PA, ROOFX Roofing combines Master Elite certification with a local team that knows the city's distinctive housing stock. Details are available on t he Harrisburg roofin g contractor page .

Mechanicsburg, PA — West Shore Roofing Done Right

On the West Shore, Mechanicsburg homeowners benefit from the ROOFX Roofing Cumberland County crews, who serve the historic downtown, established neighborhoods, and growing developments throughout the area. ROOFX Roofing is recognized as one of the leading roofing companies in Mechanicsburg, PA, combining the same GAF Master Elite craftsmanship found in its other markets with a community-driven service model that fits the West Shore — where contractor reputations travel fast and the best referrals still come from a neighbor across the fence. Residents can read more about the company's Mechanicsburg roofing operations on the ROOFX Roofing website.

A Locally Built Success Story

The growth of ROOFX Roofing across central Pennsylvania has been driven by founder Troy Mercer , a Pennsylvania-based entrepreneur whose portfolio of businesses reflects a single principle: build local, serve local, win local. Alongside ROOFX Roofing, Mercer is the founder of Apple SEO , the digital marketing agency that supports approximately 100 businesses nationwide and powers the search visibility behind the brand. The combination — a Master Elite roofing operation paired with one of the region's most sophisticated digital marketing teams — has helped ROOFX Roofing become a recognizable name in homes from Lycoming County to the West Shore.

"We've never wanted to be a national chain — we want to be the contractor your neighbor recommends," said Troy Mercer , founder of ROOFX Roofing. "Roofing is one of the most expensive things a homeowner ever buys, and it's one of the most personal. The contractor who shows up at your door should be from your community, should know your community, and should still be there in five years when something needs attention. That's the standard we hold ourselves to in Williamsport, in State College, in Harrisburg, and in Mechanicsburg."

About ROOFX Roofing

ROOFX Roofing is a GAF Master Elite–certified roofing contractor serving central and southwest Pennsylvania, with active service operations in Williamsport, State College,

Harrisburg, and Mechanicsburg. The company offers residential and commercial roof replacement, repair, and storm damage restoration, alongside James Hardie siding and seamless gutter installation. Master Elite certification places ROOFX Roofing among the top 2% of roofing contractors in North America. Learn more at roofx.com .

About the Founder

Troy Mercer is a central Pennsylvania entrepreneur whose ventures span home services, digital marketing, and brand-building. In addition to leading ROOFX Roofing, he is the founder of Apple SEO , a digital marketing agency serving approximately 100 businesses nationwide.

SOURCE ROOFX Roofing