ROOFX Roofing Secures GAF Master Elite Status for Superior Service

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa., April 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A commitment to excellence and unwavering customer service is a cornerstone for leading businesses. ROOFX Roofing has demonstrated this dedication by achieving the prestigious Gaf Master Elite certification, a recognition that underscores the company's adherence to the highest standards in the roofing industry. To learn more about ROOFX Roofing's certified services and commitment to quality, visit roofx.com.

Upholding Industry Standards

The Gaf Master Elite certification is awarded to a select group of roofing contractors who meet stringent criteria for professionalism, training, and customer satisfaction. This designation signifies that ROOFX Roofing has undergone extensive training and is committed to continuous professional development, ensuring that every project meets GAF's rigorous specifications. The certification reflects a proven track record of superior workmanship and a dedication to utilizing premium materials.

"Achieving GAF Master Elite status is not merely an accolade, but a quantifiable metric of our dedication to employing the most advanced roofing materials and techniques available, fostering a sustainable competitive advantage rooted in proven product reliability and meticulous craftsmanship for every customer," said Troy Mercer. "This certification empowers us to offer an elevated standard of protection and aesthetic value, directly contributing to the long-term asset preservation for homeowners and businesses alike."

Achieving this certification is a testament to ROOFX Roofing's operational integrity and its focus on delivering reliable, long-lasting roofing solutions. It provides customers with assurance that they are partnering with a contractor recognized for its expertise and ethical business practices. This recognition enhances the company's reputation, solidifying its position as a trusted provider within the United States.

A Mark of Quality and Service

For ROOFX Roofing, the Gaf Master Elite certification is more than an accolade; it is an affirmation of the company's philosophy of doing whatever it takes to serve its customers. This includes providing comprehensive consultations, employing highly skilled technicians, and ensuring transparent communication throughout every project. The certification empowers ROOFX Roofing to offer enhanced warranties and guarantees, further protecting customer investments.

This achievement reinforces ROOFX Roofing's ongoing pursuit of operational distinction and its promise to deliver exceptional value and peace of mind to every client. Further details on the benefits of working with a Gaf Master Elite contractor are available at ROOFX Roofing Master Elite Certification.

ROOFX Roofing is a GAF Master Elite-certified roofing contractor serving Central and Southwest Pennsylvania. Operating under the company motto "Whatever It Takes," ROOFX Roofing provides residential and commercial roof replacement and repair, metal roofing, commercial roofing, vinyl siding, James Hardie siding, and gutter installation. GAF Master Elite certification places ROOFX Roofing among the top 2% of roofing contractors in North America. The company maintains offices in Williamsport, State College, Harrisburg, and Allentown, and services Mechanicsburg, Lancaster, Scranton, Wilkes-Barre, Lock Haven, Bloomsburg, Lewisburg, Altoona, Reading, Hershey, and more than a dozen additional Pennsylvania communities. ROOFX Roofing offers free roofing consultations and 24/7 emergency service. ROOFX Roofing is lead by founder and CEO Troy Mercer Learn more at roofx.com.

SOURCE ROOFX Roofing