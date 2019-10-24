Room Alert Named 2019 Innovation Product of the Year by International Trade Council

WARREN, R.I., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AVTECH Software (AVTECH) is thrilled to announce that Room Alert has been named "Innovation Product of the Year" by the International Trade Council during their International Go Global Awards ceremony on Oct. 23, 2019.

Room Alert offers a full suite of hardware and software to protect facilities against environment-related downtime.

Now in its 31st year in business, AVTECH manufactures Room Alert, the world's most popular environment monitor for business continuity plans. Room Alert is made in the USA and proactively monitors environment conditions, such as temperature, humidity, flood, power, smoke and more. Room Alert is currently used in 186 of 196 countries by organizations ranging from thousands of small businesses to Boeing, Sprint, Microsoft, over 80% of the Fortune 1000, the United Nations, and many local governments.

Many business continuity plans include network and data monitoring that do not monitor environmental factors that cause 30% of outages suffered by businesses. AVTECH's Room Alert helps resolve this to provide users with peace of mind, knowing that the environmental threats that can cause data loss and downtime are being proactively monitored for early detection, which will drastically reduce downtime and loss of revenue.

"Being recognized as a 2019 Go Global Award winner by the International Trade Council is truly an honor," said Michael Sigourney, AVTECH Founder & CEO. "We've focused on the growing international market for the past decade by participating in multiple trade missions while also exhibiting at a number of regional shows to help expand our presence. Room Alert, the ITC's Innovation Product of the Year, can currently be found protecting critical facilities in 186 of 196 countries, and that growth is directly attributable to our combined efforts, with groups such as the International Trade Council." Mr. Sigourney accepted the award at the Think Global Conference on AVTECH's behalf, along with Anne Sigourney, AVTECH's Chief Financial Officer.

In addition to Room Alert environment monitors, AVTECH also provides the online RoomAlert.com Account portal and local software options for Room Alert monitoring, management and reporting. All software and hardware products are completely designed, developed, supported and updated at AVTECH's corporate headquarters at Cutler Mill in Warren, Rhode Island.

About AVTECH

AVTECH Software (AVTECH), a private corporation founded in 1988, is a computer hardware and software developer and manufacturer based in Warren, RI. Room Alert products are made in the USA and proactively monitor critical facilities and assets for conditions such as temperature, humidity, power, flood/water leakage, smoke/fire, air flow, room entry, motion and more. Room Alert is in use in over 185 countries and can be found in over 80% of the Fortune 1000, most state and federal agencies, and all branches of the U.S. military. Room Alert is "Environment Monitoring Made Easy … Don't Wait Until It's Too Late!" For more information, please visit www.AVTECH.com.

Media Contact:

Russell Benoit

Phone: 401.628.1600

Email: Press@AVTECH.com

Related Images

room-alert-proactive-environment.png

Room Alert Proactive Environment Monitoring

Room Alert offers a full suite of hardware and software to protect facilities against environment-related downtime.

SOURCE AVTECH Software, Inc

Related Links

http://www.AVTECH.com

