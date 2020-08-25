ROOM Launches New Modular Product Suite to Create the Purpose-Built Workspaces of Tomorrow Post-COVID

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ROOM , the startup reshaping the modern workspace, today announces the expansion of its product portfolio with a suite of new modular architectural solutions designed to meet the crucial demand for adaptability and flexibility in the office. The Meeting Room, Open Meeting Room, and Focus Room are purpose-built for focused work or collaboration, both in-person and virtual, offering a smarter, sustainable, and flexible alternative to fixed construction and traditional office design.

ROOM's Innovative Meeting Room

In the wake of the COVID crisis, companies are searching for ways to bring workers back to the office safely while ensuring that their investments last beyond the pandemic. ROOM is pioneering a future where expensive and wasteful construction is replaced by modular architecture with simple, functional design that fits into any space. Designed for adaptability, the Meeting Room and Open Meeting Room can facilitate private one-on-ones, as well as larger connects, collaborative discussions, and video-conferencing, while the Focus Room offers a comfortable, private space to concentrate on the task at hand. Though similar in design to the new Meeting Room, the Open Meeting Room opens up the traditional conference space to a new world of possibilities with an open, airy environment ideal for impromptu brainstorms and discussions. Both the Meeting Room and Open Meeting Room are available for purchase now, while the Focus Room will round out the expanded product suite coming this fall, offering a thoughtfully designed private office to maximize focus and productivity. Each solution is more affordable than traditional construction and can be positioned in various places throughout the office, or to an entirely new location as company and employee needs change alongside the global health crisis.

With the rise of virtual and remote work, efficient video-conferencing is a necessity and more prominent than ever before. To accommodate this new hybrid way of work and extend collaboration beyond the four walls of the office, the Meeting Room and Open Meeting Room feature an integrated Jabra PanaCast 180-degree video conferencing camera, offering a full view of the space without distortion or delay. The PanaCast better replicates the natural dynamics of face-to-face conversation allowing companies to bridge the gap between in-person and remote workers. ROOM's prefabricated solutions allow any company to add a space-efficient, ready-to-use, video-conference room to their workplace in a single day, featuring breakthrough design elements to deliver a seamless experience without expensive, distracting office build-outs. The company is also announcing Room Sense, its proprietary client portal that provides companies with real-time data about space utilization and density, empowering employers to make their workspaces as efficient as possible, and informing office re-entry phases in a safe and strategic way.

The Meeting Room and Open Meeting Room are available in a Pro model – which comes equipped with the Jabra PanaCast – as well as a Standard model, featuring a fully equipped whiteboard.

Additional features and enhancements include:

Acoustically insulated walls made from recycled PET and engineered to reduce noise by 28dB.

Silent fans in the roof and air inlets behind the sofas to keep the air inside fresh at all times. All air inside is replenished every 60 seconds, 5x that of a traditional conference room.

Responsive lighting settings for focused work, presentations, or meetings.

Motion sensors automatically turn on and off the LED lights and ventilation fans.

Custom rail for accessories like coat hooks and shelves.

Built-in powerbox to hold cables in place for a clutter-free workspace, and wireless charging ensuring devices stay charged.

"In light of the pressures that the global pandemic has placed on offices, ROOM's vision of adaptive architecture is now more relevant than ever," says ROOM co-founder, Morten Meisner-Jensen. "We're building a future where data-driven, modular build-out replaces fixed construction to adapt to rapid change easily. Our inaugural product, the soundproof Phone Booth, introduced thousands of customers to the idea of flexible workspace environments, and we're excited to launch the Meeting Room and the Open Meeting Room to further our mission of creating the purpose-built workspaces of tomorrow. Our hope is that we can help businesses safely return to their offices and inspire a better way to work through affordable, sustainable, and flexible solutions."

The Meeting Room and Open Meeting Room are available for purchase on August 25 and will begin shipping in November. ROOM ships all products flat-packed directly to businesses for seamless delivery and assembly on-site, allowing companies to shape and reshape their work environment with ease. The Meeting Room is priced at $15,995 for the Standard model and $17,995 for the Pro model, while the Open Meeting Room costs $13,995 for the Standard model and $15,995 for the Pro model. The Focus Room will be available for purchase this November, with deliveries beginning Winter 2020. To learn more about ROOM, visit www.room.com .

About ROOM

ROOM is reshaping the modern workplace to create the offices of the future around the world. Transitioning from a stagnant floor plan to one that is adaptive, ROOM offers modular and creative architectural office solutions that foster team collaboration, individual work, and everything in between. ROOM helps companies of all sizes create a better work environment.

Launched in May 2018 by serial entrepreneurs Morten Meisner-Jensen and Brian Chen, ROOM is backed by Slow Ventures, alongside notable VC firms and angel investors from Silicon Valley. Recognized by Fast Company in its 2020 Most Innovative awards and honored by TIME Magazine as one of the Best Inventions of 2018, ROOM is already building the workplace of tomorrow for over 3,000 clients ranging from budding startups to Fortune 500 companies, including Nike, J.P. Morgan, Google, and Salesforce.

To learn more about ROOM, visit www.room.com

