ROOM PARTNERS WITH REFORESTATION NONPROFIT ONE TREE PLANTED

NEW YORK, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ROOM , the leading provider of modular workspace solutions, today announced a partnership with One Tree Planted that aims to plant 40,000 trees for landscape reforestation in 2024. For every one of ROOM's modular products purchased, the Company will plant one tree in One Tree Planted's global network of reforestation projects.

ROOM's suite of modular architecture ranges from soundproof office phone booths to modular meeting rooms and private offices. Since 2014, One Tree Planted has planted over 135 million trees with 378 partners across 82 countries.

"ROOM has always been focused on making room for a cleaner and greener future," says ROOM Co-Founder, Morten Meisner. "In fact, it's one of the reasons we founded the company. By thinking cyclically with modular architecture versus leveraging traditional construction, we're helping to reduce the near 600 million tons of construction and demolition waste created by the built world every year."

As part of the partnership with One Tree Planted, ROOM will plant one tree for every purchase of ROOM's suite of award-winning modular architecture, ranging from soundproof phone booths to collaborative meeting spaces and private offices. The trees are planted by local partner organizations and community volunteers in areas where deforestation has occurred. The partnership is designed to be a simple, yet effective way for ROOM's community to join the Company's ongoing commitment to sustainability.

ROOM already considers sustainable design to be central to its mission. All ROOM products leverage recycled plastic bottles for their soundproofing materials and to date, the company has recycled over 35 million plastic bottles and counting. ROOM also sources 95% of its components locally from US based suppliers, manufactures locally in the US and ships all products flat-packed to cut down on carbon emissions. ROOM products are also SCS Indoor Advantage Gold Certified, ensuring that ROOM's suite of products support a healthy indoor environment.

"We are grateful to ROOM for their commitment to planting 40,000 trees this year," says Louis Lagoutte, Regional Fundraising Director: Europe at One Tree Planted. "It's a prime example of how architectural brands can make a positive impact for our planet."

Trees are essential to protecting the health of our planet, restoring habitat for biodiversity, and reducing the harmful effects of climate change. Reforestation is consistently identified as one of the top solutions to the climate crisis, and the trees that are planted as part of this initiative will support the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.

To learn more about this partnership, please visit room.com/sustainability

About ROOM

ROOM is reshaping the modern workplace to create the offices of the future around the world. Offering modular and creative architectural office solutions that seamlessly transition a stagnant floorplan to one that is adaptive and dynamic, ROOM's series of purpose-built products foster productivity, team collaboration, focused individual work, and everything in between. All without the hassle, expense and negative environmental effects of traditional construction.

With over 7,000 unique customers ranging from budding startups to Fortune 500 companies including Google, Samsung, Amazon, JPMorgan Chase and NASA, ROOM is inspiring a better way to work for all. ROOM is now part of OFS, one of the largest independent office furniture manufacturers and workspace innovators in the country. Learn more at room.com .

About One Tree Planted

One Tree Planted is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that is on a mission to make it simple for anyone to help the environment by planting trees. Their projects span the globe and are done in partnership with local communities and environmental organizations to create an impact for nature, people, and wildlife. Reforestation helps to restore forests that have been degraded or deforested, provide jobs for social impact, and restore biodiversity habitat. Many projects have overlapping objectives that contribute to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. Learn more at onetreeplanted.org .

