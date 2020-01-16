ROOM8 Adds Silicon Valley Pioneer Ken Coleman to Board

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ROOM8, a data company optimizing co-living through roommate matching and apartment search services, named Silicon Valley visionary and revered tech advisor Ken Coleman to its board.

Coleman is the chairman at EIS Group, a software provider serving the insurance industry. Coleman is a special advisor to Andreessen Horowitz, Carrick Capital Partners, CSAA Insurance Group, and Pinterest. In addition to EIS Group, Coleman is on the board of DHP, Saama Technologies, Prevedere, and Complia Health.

Coleman joins ROOM8 after having served as the chairman at ITM Software (founder) and previously, he was chief revenue officer with Silicon Graphics (SGI), vice president of product development at Activision and held various management positions at Hewlett-Packard. Coleman was named one of the most influential African Americans in the San Francisco Bay Area. As well as one of Black Enterprise's top 25 Black executives in technology, Coleman continues to serve as a mentor to underrepresented minorities and women across the tech industry.

"We are thrilled to have Ken join our board. His knowledge of the technology industry, business best practices and commitment to diversity and inclusion will bring highly valuable expertise to the team," said Jessica Chen, co-founder and CEO of ROOM8. "The housing community is at a crossroads, and our team is excited to help make positive changes for young people searching for the perfect home."

Coleman joins ROOM8's existing board members, who will advise ROOM8 on improving housing affordability while streamlining the rental experience for Millennial and Gen Z renters. With nearly 40 years of technology experience, Coleman will leverage his product development expertise to provide strategic guidance as ROOM8 expands its user base.

"By combining data and cutting-edge AI with a vast inventory of rental properties, ROOM8's ability to match users with roommates and rentals is transforming the way we view co-living and housing affordability today," said Coleman.

For more information about ROOM8, visit ROOM8.io.

About ROOM8

ROOM8 is a data-driven company with an AI heart, helping Millennial and Gen Z renters on their path to the perfect rental. We've put our signature roommate-matching technology to work, streamlining the rental experience and improving fair and equitable access to affordable financial tools. Matching with roommates and discovering the ideal home from our highly curated inventory of rentals has never been easier. Without hoops or hassles, ROOM8 has taken the stress out of finding your next home, letting renters start living better lives sooner. For more information about ROOM8, visit us at ROOM8.io.

