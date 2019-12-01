Roomba Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: Best iRobot Roomba i7+, e6, 980, 890 & 670 Deals Rated by Deal Stripe
Our round-up of the best iRobot Roomba deals for Cyber Monday 2019, featuring Roomba 650, 960, e5, s9 and i7 vacuum cleaner deals
Dec 01, 2019, 06:20 ET
BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Compare the best Roomba Cyber Monday 2019 deals and sales. Links to the top savings on iRobot Roomba i7, s9, e6 and 960 robot vacuums are shown below and have been rounded up by Cyber Monday experts at Deal Stripe.
Best Roomba deals:
- Save up to $100 on iRobot Roomba i7 & i7+ robot vacuums at Walmart
- Save up to 38% on the Roomba e6 at Walmart
- Save $250 on the best-selling iRobot Roomba 960 robot vacuum at Amazon (limited time deal)
- Save up to $300 on the Roomba 960 & 980 robot vacuums at Walmart
- Save up to 38% on iRobot Roomba 900 series robot vacuums at Amazon - check the latest deals on high performance Roomba 960 & 980 robot vacuums
- Save $250 on the iRobot Roomba 960 robot vacuum - at iRobot.com (ends 12/7)
- Save up to $150 on the Roomba 800 series at Amazon - check the latest deals on top-rated Roomba 800 series models like the Roomba 890
- Save 40% on the Roomba 670 robot vacuum - at Walmart
- Save up to 26% on the Roomba 675 & enjoy savings on more Roomba 600 series robot vacuums - at Amazon (limited time deal)
- Save $100 on the Roomba e5 robot vacuum at Amazon (limited time deal)
- Save up to 53% on iRobot Roomba robot vacuums at Amazon - check deals on the best-selling iRobot Roomba 960, s9, i7, i7+, 650 and e5 models
- Save up to $430 on a wide range of Roomba Robot Vacuum & Braava jet Robot Mop bundle deals at iRobot.com - (ends 12/7)
- Save up to 53% on a wide range of Roomba robot vacuum bundles & deals at Walmart
iRobot made robot vacuums popular by introducing their Roomba line. The brand's newer models include the i Series, the S Series, and the e Series. The i Series consists of the Roomba i7 and the iRobot i7+. The S series, on the other hand, are iRobot S9 and S9+. The e Series like the Roomba e5 is recommended for those who have pets at home. More best-selling Roombas include the Roomba 980, 960, 890 and 690 models.
Do Cyber Monday deals differ from Black Friday deals? Cyber Monday was originally conceived by retailers to encourage shoppers to make their purchases online. New deals and more discounts are typically offered by online retailers on Cyber Monday.
The amount of revenue generated during Cyber Monday 2018 totalled $7.9 billion, as reported by Adobe Analytics.
