Roomba Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: Best iRobot Roomba i7+, e6, 980, 890 & 670 Deals Rated by Deal Stripe

BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Compare the best Roomba Cyber Monday 2019 deals and sales. Links to the top savings on iRobot Roomba i7, s9, e6 and 960 robot vacuums are shown below and have been rounded up by Cyber Monday experts at Deal Stripe.

Best Roomba deals:

Cyber Monday deals are time sensitive. We recommend checking Amazon's Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart's Cyber Monday home page for their full range of live deals. Deal Stripe earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

iRobot made robot vacuums popular by introducing their Roomba line. The brand's newer models include the i Series, the S Series, and the e Series. The i Series consists of the Roomba i7 and the iRobot i7+. The S series, on the other hand, are iRobot S9 and S9+. The e Series like the Roomba e5 is recommended for those who have pets at home. More best-selling Roombas include the Roomba 980, 960, 890 and 690 models.

Do Cyber Monday deals differ from Black Friday deals? Cyber Monday was originally conceived by retailers to encourage shoppers to make their purchases online. New deals and more discounts are typically offered by online retailers on Cyber Monday.

The amount of revenue generated during Cyber Monday 2018 totalled $7.9 billion, as reported by Adobe Analytics.

About Deal Stripe:

Deal Stripe shares e-commerce and sales news. As an Amazon Associate, Deal Stripe earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE Deal Stripe