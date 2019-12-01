Roomba Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: Top Roomba e5, s9, i7, 960 & 980 Robot Vacuum Sales Rounded Up by Retail Egg

BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The best iRobot Roomba Cyber Monday 2019 deals are shown below, including price-drops and deals on Roomba 960, 690, e5, i7 and more robot vacuum savings.

Best Roomba deals:

Cyber Monday sales are time limited. Visit Amazon's Cyber Monday page and Walmart's Cyber Monday home page for their latest deals. Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The iRobot Roomba has become a household name for robot vacuums with different models catering varying needs. The Roomba 960 is the best all-rounder in the family with two navigation sensors. The Roomba i7 and i7+ are the most high-tech yet pricey options available while the Roomba 690 and Roomba 650 are the most budget-friendly. Like the Roomba 890, the Roomba e5 has no cameras or sensors but has a large storage capacity.

Are Cyber Monday deals different to Black Friday deals? The vast majority of e-commerce websites stretch their holiday sales until Cyber Monday, the Monday after Thanksgiving. Cyber Monday is so-called for the plethora of discounted electronics, gadgets and online-exclusive deals that retailers offer on what is typically the last day of the Black Friday sales.

Mega retailers Amazon and Walmart garnered 82.5% of online sales made on Cyber Monday last year.

About Retail Egg: Retail Egg shares e-commerce deals news. As an Amazon Associate Retail Egg earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE Retail Egg