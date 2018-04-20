Roomi Announces Partnership With Lemonade So Users Can Easily Buy Renter Insurance

Roomi is committed to making every step of the renting experience safer and is extending their offerings to ensure users' belongings are safely protected. Roomi, known for making it safe and easy to book a room rental online, now allows Lemonade to offer renters insurance. Lemonade takes a flat fee, pays claims super-fast and gives back what's left to the charities.

"Lemonade's ability to make renters insurance so simple is exactly what the Roomi user is looking for. We are thrilled to collaborate with such an innovative company," said Ajay Yadav, a 2017 Forbes 30 Under 30, and Founder and CEO of Roomi. "As studies continue to show, millennials are spending more of their income on electronics, hobbies and clothing than older generations, and since Roomi is dedicated to making renting safer, it was a natural decision to offer our users, who are mostly millennials, an easy solution to protect their belongings."

Roomi officially launched in 2015 and today has over 1.1 million registered users. Their website and app is available in major cities across the US and Canada. There are 32M people living with roommates and the room rental market is conservatively estimated to be a $30B opportunity in the US alone. Roomi helps users connect with verified listings and roommates with multiple safety features, like secure in-app messaging and optional background checks. Then users are able to easily book a room and set up secure, online rent payments.

Roomi is a peer-to-peer marketplace making it safer and easier for young people in large cities to search for room rentals, sublets and roommates. Roomi users complete detailed profiles and connect their social media accounts. Users then, easily list their place, and Roomi verifies every listing. After browsing, potential roommates can request to book a room online and securely pay the first month's rent upfront. For additional information, please visit: www.roomiapp.com @roomiapp www.facebook.com/roomiapp

Lemonade Insurance Company is a licensed insurance carrier, offering homeowners and renters insurance powered by artificial intelligence and behavioral economics. By replacing brokers and bureaucracy with bots and machine learning, Lemonade aims for zero paperwork and instant everything. As a Certified B-Corp, where underwriting profits go to nonprofits, Lemonade is remaking insurance as a social good, rather than a necessary evil. Lemonade is currently available in eleven US states, including California, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, and Texas; licensed in 17 more states and looks to expand globally. Stay in touch at www.lemonade.com, @lemonade_inc, www.facebook.com/lemonade.

