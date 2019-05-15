RoomKeyPMS Publishes Full Listing of 100+ System Interfaces & Integrations

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RoomKeyPMS has published a detailed listing of its 100+ system interfaces and integrations offerings, which fulfill all hotelier needs, including accounting, revenue and reputation management, and front desk and guest management.

Available immediately, some of the more popular interfaces and integrations include:

Direct Connects to the following third parties:

Booking.com : By integrating directly with Booking.com, RoomKeyPMS ensures details about a reservation made on this platform are immediately shared with the hotel, saving hoteliers time, avoiding guest information lapses and allowing hotels to connect with a major segment of travellers. Similarly, hoteliers can easily and automatically send updates about rates, availability and reservation restrictions to this prominent OTA. This direct integration avoids any third party involvement, thereby eliminating commission and processing fees.

: By integrating directly with Booking.com, RoomKeyPMS ensures details about a reservation made on this platform are immediately shared with the hotel, saving hoteliers time, avoiding guest information lapses and allowing hotels to connect with a major segment of travellers. Similarly, hoteliers can easily and automatically send updates about rates, availability and reservation restrictions to this prominent OTA. This direct integration avoids any third party involvement, thereby eliminating commission and processing fees.

Expedia : The Expedia integration makes it simple and seamless for hotels to leverage a leading OTA. It's no longer necessary to update rates and inventory manually, and hotels avoid the commissions and processing fees charged by third parties. This ensures that OTAs are always an opportunity and never an obstacle.

: The Expedia integration makes it simple and seamless for hotels to leverage a leading OTA. It's no longer necessary to update rates and inventory manually, and hotels avoid the commissions and processing fees charged by third parties. This ensures that OTAs are always an opportunity and never an obstacle. Pixel Tracking : Web analytics are a useful resource that can help to inform you about your property's website traffic. Through tools like Google Analytics, Google Ads, Google Tag Manager, Facebook Events, Sojern, Wanderlust and Cybba, you can gather valuable data about the users who are visiting your website. These integrations give you the ability to track the location and demographics of visitors to your site in real time, which link they may have clicked on to get to your site, and any conversion information. All of this data can help you to better understand your website visitors, make proactive changes and drive better sales.

: Web analytics are a useful resource that can help to inform you about your property's website traffic. Through tools like Google Analytics, Google Ads, Google Tag Manager, Facebook Events, Sojern, Wanderlust and Cybba, you can gather valuable data about the users who are visiting your website. These integrations give you the ability to track the location and demographics of visitors to your site in real time, which link they may have clicked on to get to your site, and any conversion information. All of this data can help you to better understand your website visitors, make proactive changes and drive better sales. Cendyn Guestfolio CRM: Understand guests like never before with a 360-degree view into their behaviours and interests through Cendyn's Guestfolio CRM, then use those insights to engage with the right message at the right time through the right channel. Cendyn Guestfolio collects data from RoomKeyPMS via a one-way interface on our API portal – If you need specifics on the data being pulled from the PMS, please contact Cendyn Guestfolio directly.

RoomKeyPMS leverages several methods for connectivity including: serial or IP connections, single and bi-directional API adapters, direct import functions, and connections to third-party industry integration applications. RoomKeyPMS' approach is unique in allowing hoteliers the ability to add the integrations and interfaces specific to their property while constantly improving the customer experience.

Tim Major, Executive Vice President and General Manager - RoomKeyPMS, comments, "The hotel ecosystem requires and deserves a diverse range of interfaces. This has driven us to continue to invest millions of dollars into building connections from marketing to operational interfaces that are manageable directly from the PMS. We were one of the first PMS companies to interface to Expedia and to have an open API that allows 3rd party vendors or hotels to directly draw or push information into our cloud based PMS system. We are passionate about an open standardized interface platform and will continue to build out our marketplace and provide thought leadership on the best solutions available."

These available 100+ RoomKeyPMS integrations and interfaces benefit hoteliers, property owners and managers and their customers by:

Enabling them to connect to a range of tools and more easily manage their properties through one integrated system

Improving operational efficiency and reducing staff errors by automating manual tasks between two systems

Improving the guest experience before, during and after their stay

Increasing agility and scalability, allowing for faster, more frequent deployments to meet customer needs regardless of the experience touchpoint

To learn more about the available interfaces and integrations available through RoomKeyPMS, visit their website at https://roomkeypms.com/interfaces-integrations/ .

To see what RoomKeyPMS' current hotel partners are saying, visit https://roomkeypms.com/client-stories/ or download their newest hotel resources at https://roomkeypms.com/resources/ .

About RoomKeyPMS

RoomKeyPMS provides a property management system (PMS) that gives independent hotels an advantage by making it easier and more affordable to provide the best guest experiences, increase revenue and reduce costs. With over 70,000 managed rooms across the US and Canada, RoomKeyPMS has proven themselves as a trusted hotel industry partner for almost 20 years. In addition to delivering a reliable, well-connected PMS, RoomKeyPMS pride themselves on superior customer service—their locally-based support team is made up of former hoteliers with a 92% satisfaction rating. RoomKeyPMS is developed by NSight Inc, a hospitality software provider serving a wide variety of industry clients around the world. For more information, please see our website at www.roomkeypms.com

SOURCE RoomKeyPMS

Related Links

https://roomkeypms.com

