Roommates.com reveals the cheapest cities for finding a roommate

Lincoln, Nebraska - Average Rent Cost: $531

College Station, Texas - Average Rent Cost: $523

Lubbock, Texas - Average Rent Cost: $516

Norman, Oklahoma - Average Rent Cost: $493

Springfield, Missouri - Average Rent Cost: $455

- Average Rent Cost: View the full list

Most other cities in the top 10 were also within a similar geographic area, reinforcing the fact that rent is generally cheaper in the central USA and the upper midwest area, compared to the coastal areas. Much has changed since the coronavirus pandemic, including how and where people live and work, because many companies are now allowing employees to work from home. This has led to rising rents in some cities and dropping rents in others.

Roommates.com Labs will continue to provide data regarding this and similar topics in the future. Will this trend continue? How will COVID-19 continue to affect rent and housing in the coming months? Questions like these can be a challenge, but Roomates.com Labs, through detailed data analysis, will continue to provide meaningful data to help provide answers.

