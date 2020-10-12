RoomPriceGenie, The First Revenue Management Solution Built For Small Hotels

Small properties generally are very focused on guest-experience and don't have much time for pricing. Often they sell their inventory too cheaply, or lose revenue because they don't realize they are charging too much.

RoomPriceGenie, a Hotel-Tech startup, offers a tool that is simple to set up and easy to use. Small hoteliers can sit back, relax and focus on their guests, knowing they are getting the maximum price based on market demand, and ultimately increasing their revenue.

"My father has a 15 room seaside hotel and was struggling because he wasn't getting his pricing right. The competitive environment is much harder for small hotels these days. RoomPriceGenie was created for this underserved market that needs good pricing but haven't got a huge budget or a revenue manager," states Ari Andricopoulos, Co-Founder and CEO. "There was a lot of pressure on me when I set my father up, but it works; his revenue increased by $65,000 the first year!"

Leveraging RoomPriceGenie helps small properties anticipate market fluctuations and maximize potential revenue 365 days in the future. It is revenue management software built only for small hoteliers to take the pricing guesswork away. To learn more visit RoomPriceGenie.

About RoomPriceGenie

RoomPriceGenie makes automated pricing software for smaller hotels. Pricing is one of the most important factors for success of a hotel business, and yet small hotels have typically neither had the expertise nor the budget to do a good job. RoomPriceGenie was created with the aim of making good pricing accessible to every type of property, no matter how small and unsophisticated. Using data and unique, advanced, algorithms they make everything both simple and affordable for small hoteliers. To learn more about how RoomPriceGenie is changing revenue management for smaller hotels and serviced apartments, visit roompricegenie.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Renee Borsack

[email protected]

SOURCE RoomPriceGenie

Related Links

https://roompricegenie.com

