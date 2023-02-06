Rooms Still Available at the We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort for The Big Game

FORT MCDOWELL, Ariz., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT:

Looking for a hotel for the Big Game? The award-winning We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort near Scottsdale, Arizona, has rooms available at the following rates:

Nestled in the beautiful Sonoran Desert, the We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort offers luxurious accommodations, industry-leading gaming, fine and casual dining options, live entertainment, and award-winning golf. Powered by Betfred Sportsbook, the WKP Sportsbook boasts a massive Planar 4K direct view LED video wall (47' wide by 9' tall) and displays, a cashier stand with wagering terminals, and strategically located betting kiosks.

Friday, Feb. 10 - From $649

Saturday, Feb. 11 - From $649 (Two-night minimum for Saturday)

Sunday, Feb. 12 - From $649

Rates do not include resort fee or tax



Rates based on double occupancy ($20 per additional person)

per additional person)

Full payment is required at time of reservation



No cancellation; all sales are final



Cannot be combined with other offers/discounts



Based on availability

On February 12 from 3 pm until the end of the game, WKP Sports & Entertainment will hold its Big Game Event. Fans can place bets at the WKP Sportsbook … watch the game on a 47-foot-wide HDTV … fuel up with a game-day buffet ($25 per person) … and win autographed merchandise at the end of the game. Fortune Club members can also participate in drawings for prizes ranging from $50 to $799.

Official Big Game merchandise will be sold in the Atrium all weekend.

WHO:

Located about 45 minutes from State Farm Stadium, the AAA Four Diamond property offers 246 luxurious guestrooms and suites, state-of-the-art gaming, a variety of specialty fine and casual dining restaurants, live entertainment, two award-winning courses at We-Ko-Pa Golf Club, and trail rides at nearby Fort McDowell Adventures.

The Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation, the tribal nation that owns and operates the We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort as well as several other Enterprises in the Valley, is an Official Partner of the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee.

WHERE:

We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort

10438 Wekopa Way, Fort McDowell, AZ 85264

www.wekopacasinoresort.com

480/789-4957

HOW:

Call 480/789-4957 or book online at www.wekopacasinoresort.com.

