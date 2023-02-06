Rooms Still Available at the We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort for The Big Game
Feb 06, 2023, 08:30 ET
FORT MCDOWELL, Ariz., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --
WHAT:
Looking for a hotel for the Big Game? The award-winning We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort near Scottsdale, Arizona, has rooms available at the following rates:
- Friday, Feb. 10 - From $649
- Saturday, Feb. 11- From $649 (Two-night minimum for Saturday)
- Sunday, Feb. 12 - From $649
- Rates do not include resort fee or tax
- Rates based on double occupancy ($20 per additional person)
- Full payment is required at time of reservation
- No cancellation; all sales are final
- Cannot be combined with other offers/discounts
- Based on availability
On February 12 from 3 pm until the end of the game, WKP Sports & Entertainment will hold its Big Game Event. Fans can place bets at the WKP Sportsbook … watch the game on a 47-foot-wide HDTV … fuel up with a game-day buffet ($25 per person) … and win autographed merchandise at the end of the game. Fortune Club members can also participate in drawings for prizes ranging from $50 to $799.
Official Big Game merchandise will be sold in the Atrium all weekend.
WHO:
Located about 45 minutes from State Farm Stadium, the AAA Four Diamond property offers 246 luxurious guestrooms and suites, state-of-the-art gaming, a variety of specialty fine and casual dining restaurants, live entertainment, two award-winning courses at We-Ko-Pa Golf Club, and trail rides at nearby Fort McDowell Adventures.
The Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation, the tribal nation that owns and operates the We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort as well as several other Enterprises in the Valley, is an Official Partner of the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee.
WHERE:
We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort
10438 Wekopa Way, Fort McDowell, AZ 85264
www.wekopacasinoresort.com
480/789-4957
HOW:
Call 480/789-4957 or book online at www.wekopacasinoresort.com.
