Roomsy, the First Creative Platform to Visualize Real Furniture in Your Home Before You Buy

Roomsy Combines Real Furniture Catalogs, AI Visualization, and Interior Design Inspiration in a First-of-Its-Kind Experience

MINDEN, Nev., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Interior design has always been about imagining possibilities, but the process of bringing those ideas to life has remained fragmented. Inspiration lives in one place, furniture shopping happens somewhere else, and visualization tools often focus on individual products rather than the complete vision. As a result, people are left piecing together their dream spaces without an easy way to see how everything will come together before making decisions.

Roomsy - Design Real Rooms. With Real Furniture. Roomsy - Furniture catalog

Roomsy was created to bridge that gap by bringing inspiration, creativity, and real-world furniture together in one interactive experience.

Today's design tools each solve only one part of the process. Pinterest helps people discover beautiful interiors and save ideas but stops at inspiration. IKEA Place makes it easy to visualize furniture in a room, but the experience is centered on individual products and purchase decisions rather than designing an entire space. The Sims gives users the freedom to experiment with layouts and styles, but those creations exist only in a virtual world and aren't connected to real furniture or brands.

Roomsy combines the best of each experience, the inspiration of Pinterest, the visualization of IKEA Place, and the creative freedom of The Sims, while adding something entirely new: the ability to design complete rooms using real furniture and décor products that users can discover and buy.

"We saw that people were already designing their homes in pieces, collecting inspiration on Pinterest, browsing furniture online, and imagining how everything might look together," said Dirk Morris, Founder and CEO of ReImage AI. "Roomsy brings all of those moments into one creative experience. It gives people a place to explore ideas, experiment with different styles, and design spaces using furniture they can actually discover and buy."

Roomsy expands ReImage AI's growing portfolio of AI-powered solutions transforming the way people interact with their homes. While Remodel AI helps homeowners redesign and renovate spaces, Virtual Staging AI supports real estate professionals, Roof AI simplifies exterior transformations, and Landscape AI reimagines outdoor environments, Roomsy introduces a new category focused on creativity, discovery, and interior inspiration.

"ReImage AI has always focused on helping people visualize possibilities, from renovations and landscaping projects to real estate transformations," said Dirk Morris, Founder and CEO of ReImage AI. "Roomsy expands that mission into interior design by creating a more inspiring and interactive way for people to imagine their homes. We are moving beyond visualization and creating a platform where people can discover, design, and bring their ideas into the real world."

Availability

Roomsy is available for download on the App Store and Google Play.

About ReImage AI

Founded with the mission to make home renovation and design more accessible and enjoyable, ReImage AI is at the forefront of integrating advanced AI technology into everyday tools. Through products including Remodel AI, Virtual Staging AI, Roof AI, Landscape AI, and now Roomsy, the company continues to develop innovative solutions that help people visualize, design, and transform spaces with confidence.

Media Contact

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SOURCE ReImage AI