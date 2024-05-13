Roomza announces opening of Roomza New Orleans at Melrose Mansion

Situated on the picturesque, tree-lined Esplanade Avenue, just steps from the world-famous French Quarter and Bourbon Street, Roomza New Orleans is comprised of two beautifully converted historic mansions. The hotel features a stunning courtyard with a pool and offers 20 spacious suites, each thoughtfully designed to provide the ultimate in comfort and luxury. Guests will enjoy marble bathrooms equipped with premium bath amenities from LATHER, complimentary minibars, Dyson hair dryers, and Roomza's signature personalization engine, ensuring a truly unique and tailored stay.

Curtis Crimmins, CEO and Founder of Roomza, shared his excitement about the new opening: "We are incredibly proud to bring Roomza's personalized touch to New Orleans, a city renowned for its vibrant culture and rich history. Our goal with Roomza New Orleans at Melrose Mansion is to blend the charm of historic architecture with modern luxury, creating a unique haven for our guests."

Roomza New Orleans joins the brand's growing portfolio, including properties in Times Square, New York, and Inner Harbor, Baltimore. As a proud member of the Boutique Lifestyle Lodging Association (BLLA) and StayBoutique, Roomza is committed to delivering an exceptional boutique hotel experience that stands out in the industry.

Roomza, Inc. is assuming brand management of the Melrose Mansion in partnership with the renowned hotel owner and operator, J Collection Hotels, bringing their expertise and commitment to quality service to this exciting new venture.

About Roomza:

Roomza is a hotel startup focused on personalization and flexibility, offering unique and tailored guest experiences that bridge the gap between traditional hotels and home-sharing options. Founded by Curtis Crimmins and Sam Spring, Roomza is dedicated to creating unforgettable stays through innovative technology and exceptional service.

About J Collection Hotels:

Based in the New Orleans area, J Collection Hotels is a leading owner and operator of a portfolio luxury, boutique, and branded hotels and resorts, known for their dedication to delivering outstanding hospitality experiences in unique and historic properties.

Media Contact:

Roomza Public Relations

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (844) 476-6692

SOURCE Roomza