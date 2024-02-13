Roomza for Hotels Innovates with Personalized Boutique Licensing Model

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an era where personalization is not just valued but expected, Roomza is setting a new benchmark in the hospitality industry with the launch of Roomza for Hotels, a pioneering licensing opportunity that allows hotels to create personalized boutique spaces within their existing establishments. This innovative model has demonstrated its ability to double room rates while significantly outperforming the upper-upscale market competition by an average of 50%, using recent sales data from Roomza Times Square in New York City.

Roomza Personalization Engine screenshot

The concept is simple yet groundbreaking: Along with its marketing and 24/7 support, Roomza provides cutting-edge technology and intellectual property to transform traditional hotel spaces into highly personalized experiences that cater to the unique preferences of each guest. This approach not only enhances guest satisfaction but also substantially increases asset value and profitability for hotel owners, offering a compelling alternative to costly and outdated hotel franchising models. To guarantee an exclusive experience for premium-paying guests, Roomza restricts hotels to utilizing its platform for no more than 20% of their available rooms.

Consumer sentiment underscores the demand for such personalized stays, with 78% of travelers reporting their willingness to pay more for accommodations that cater specifically to their needs. Roomza stands alone as the market's only turn-key solution that meets this burgeoning demand, promising an unparalleled guest experience.

Monique, a recent guest, raved about her stay, saying, "Omg! First of all, this hotel concept is INCREDIBLE! It's inside a hotel, but you get a personalized experience. I could not have asked for more!!" Her testimonial reflects the transformative potential of Roomza for Hotels, not just in enhancing the guest experience but in redefining the value proposition of hospitality services.

For hotel owners, Roomza for Hotels represents an exciting opportunity to differentiate in a crowded market and to grow both asset value and profitability. Hotels benefit from Roomza's AI-enabled revenue management, marketing, and partnerships with prestigious brands like Dyson, Lather, and Amazon.com. By adopting the Roomza model, hotels can not only charge up to two times more for their rooms when compared to before but also reduce their reliance on expensive online travel agencies.

In an industry often criticized for its slow adaptation to technological advancements and consumer trends, Roomza stands out as a leader in innovation, demonstrating that personalization and profitability can go hand in hand. As more hotels embrace this model, Roomza for Hotels is poised to become a viable and fairer alternative to traditional hotel franchising.

Travelers can now experience Roomza Times Square at Pestana CR7, which opened last December in Midtown Manhattan. The company is poised to announce the opening dates for its Baltimore, Miami Beach, and New Orleans locations in the first quarter of 2024.

Learn more about Roomza at roomza.com

