Rooney Properties Opens 'Timnath Trail at Riverbend' Apartments on Colorado's Front Range

DENVER, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rooney Properties is pleased to announce the opening of the new Timnath Trail at Riverbend Apartment Homes. Managed by Mission Rock Residential, a national firm with its headquarters in Denver, the 176-unit community is continuing to offer leasing discounts as the last units on the site are made available through the Winter months ahead.

The Timnath Trail at Riverbend Apartments were designed to feel like a mountain resort. Residents can rent a cruiser bike to get outside and explore, invite friends to enjoy an evening around the fire pit under the stars at the community center, or kick movie night up a notch with a large, outdoor projector. The luxury apartment community hosts a large, beautiful clubhouse with work, meeting, and private group event spaces for the benefit of community residents.

The thriving Front Range community of Timnath was established in 1882 between the cities of Fort Collins and Denver, Colorado. The town is known for its beautiful mountain views and ease of access to some of Colorado's key economic markets such as Fort Collins, Denver, Loveland, Centerra, and Johnstown. The Timnath Trail at Riverbend apartment community, the first multifamily apartments ever built in Timnath, sits adjacent to the Poudre River and its parallel Poudre River Trail. This trail is traveled by thousands each year around the Fort Collins metro area and provides a tremendous asset to community residents.

"We are so delighted to be having our first families enjoying the many amenities at Timnath Trail and to watch them turn our apartments into the long-term homes they were designed to be," said Developer Jim Rooney with Rooney Properties.

The surrounding area has also recently undergone a rapid transformation thanks to the leadership by Town officials. On the eastern side of the site is Timnath's new Town Center Building opened earlier this year, housing government offices, Town Council chambers, a municipal court room, and more. A new retail center has also been rapidly pushing toward its own complete opening, with new tenants such as Zzap Pediatrics, Dominos's Pizza, and others opening over recent months.

The Rooney Properties team worked closely with the Timnath Town Council and city staff members to navigate zoning and code regulations, given the new building type for the town. The project has thus paved the way for more multifamily housing solutions to be constructed in the town in the years ahead.

The Riverbend community includes mostly garden-style apartments and select townhome residences, with spacious floor plans ranging from one to three bedrooms between 700 square feet and 1,200 square feet in size. High-end finishes are included throughout the homes such as solid-wood doors, granite countertops, 9' high ceilings, and well-integrated technologies.

Extensive lifestyle amenities are also available to the community's residents such as a heated swimming pool, whirlpool, a bike and ski maintenance facility, an outdoor kitchen, bike rentals, car charging stations and a fitness center. To learn more, please visit www.timnathtrailapts.com.

About Rooney Properties

Rooney Properties is a Wisconsin-based residential Development and Management firm, specializing in multifamily projects. Over the last 23 years, the team has been responsible for the development of over 1000 residential units. This is the company's first project in the state of Colorado. To learn more, visit www.rooneypropertieswi.com.

About Mission Rock Residential

Mission Rock Residential was established in 2012. The company now manages 107 multi-family communities and nearly 25,000 residential units across the United States. With a team of more than 650 full-time employees, the company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. For additional information, visit www.missionrockresidential.com.

