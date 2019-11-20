roOomy Partners with Havertys to Build Enterprise Interior Design Tools and Grow 3D Modeling Business

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- roOomy , the leading virtual staging, CGI and 3D modeling platform that's transforming the visualization of properties, today announced it has partnered with top regional furniture retailer Havertys (NYSE: HVT and HVT.A) to launch a custom interior design tool that will enable Havertys design consultants to quickly and efficiently transform 2D images of their customers' rooms to assist in creating photorealistic 3D renderings, thus enhancing the selling and buying process through roOomy's modeling and rendering expertise.

The application is powered by roOomy's patented 2D to 3D conversion technology and will provide teams at a critical point in the shopping journey with the ability to show how Havertys furniture would look in a customer's home in a single application. The utility of the platform eliminates the need for costly third-party services and utilizes the growing library of 3D product models that roOomy also creates as new products become available for purchase.

"The Designer Application will enable Havertys to create powerful marketing and sales materials without having to engage in expensive and time-consuming rendering services," said Pieter Aarts, CEO and Co-Founder of roOomy. "As visualization remains a critical challenge in the furnishing space, this latest offering will drive a better purchase experience for Havertys customers."

According to a recent Google Survey conducted by roOomy, 65.4% of respondents said the stress of buying new furniture, shopping for pieces to design their space, and finding furnishings to match their existing furniture were top pain points, proving a need for helpful solutions. Nimble tools like the Designer Application lower visualization barriers associated with purchasing furniture and make the buying process much more consumer-friendly without having to invest in costly rendering services.

"The goal of Havertys is to engage and connect with every customer and customize the shopping experience, making it more personal and less transactional. Our partnering with roOomy to launch the Designer Application as a tool among our design consulting team allows us to provide an enhanced level of visualization as we help customers make their vision of home come to life,'' said Steve Burdette, executive vice president, operations of Havertys. "roOomy provides us with the scalability we require to showcase the wide range of products we offer in the markets we serve."

roOomy's platform has been developed by an industry-leading team of CGI and design technology experts, while also supported by the company's 3D modeling services that continue to be a market leader in the industry.

For more information about roOomy's custom Designer Application, please visit roOomy.com.

About roOomy

roOomy is focused on solving key visualization challenges and redefining shopping experiences across home furnishings retail and real estate. Rapidly becoming the market leader in 3D content creation, real estate virtual staging, visualization solutions and 3D/AR/VR/MR applications, roOomy enables home furnishings retailers and real estate professionals the ability to quickly and easily transform static 2D imagery of home interiors into ultra-realistic furnished 3D renderings and interactive shopping experiences. the industry's foremost brands, retailers and real estate professionals are increasingly turning to roOomy to better visualize products and physical spaces through innovative immersive technology solutions. In addition to aiding customers across these industries, roOomy is also solving visual obstacles for home movers by providing nearly unlimited furnishing and configuration options during their home search to help them make more informed, confident purchase decisions, along with the customizable décor to best suit their tastes. More information about roOomy is available at www.rooomy.com.

About Havertys

Havertys (NYSE: HVT and HVT.A), established in 1885, is a full-service home furnishings retailer with 122 showrooms in 16 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.havertys.com.

