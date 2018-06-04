BALTIMORE, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Roosevelt Purification is thrilled to announce that he is teaming up with Infusionsoft to Help Small Businesses Succeed. As an Infusionsoft Certified Partner, he can expand his education and training services by joining a community that's focused on helping small businesses reach new levels of success.

Roosevelt Purification is committed to helping Small Businesses avoid manual labor and achieve automation in CRM & marketing. He is currently offering a Free 1-hr Strategy Session and Premium consulting services to those who qualify.

Infusionsoft's Certified Partner Program provides robust solutions for small businesses such as web development, copywriting, marketing consultations and other professional services. This powerful combination has allowed Infusionsoft and its partners to be dominant forces in the small business success movement.

"Roosevelt Purification has undergone an intensive training program at Infusionsoft's headquarters and passed very difficult qualification standards to become certified," said Tom Romary, VP of Partner Programs at Infusionsoft. "We don't certify just anyone who wants to join our community. Certified Partners meet our exceedingly high standards to ensure our small business customers are working with only the best. Today we congratulate and proudly welcome Roosevelt Purification to our thriving community of Infusionsoft Certified Partners who are helping more small businesses every day achieve new levels of success."

To learn more about how Roosevelt Purification and Infusionsoft are helping small businesses, Small Business owners or professionals can read the eBook, The Ultimate Guide to Maximizing the Value of Leads.

About Roosevelt Purification

Roosevelt Purification is a Small Business Automation Expert & an Infusionsoft Certified Consultant / Partner from Maryland, USA. He specializes in reducing small business work hours, attracting more leads, boosting follow-ups, generating more referrals and converting more leads to increase profits and income for small businesses.

Roosevelt Purification is reachable at 196537@email4pr.com, 301-648-1746, Twitter (@roosevelt) or his blog https://roosevelt.biz.

