Rooster® Asset Tracking System Adds SAE J1939 Meter Reading, Reporting

LAS VEGAS, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rooster LLC, a Kansas-based Construction Technology (ConTech) company today announced that its innovative Rooster® Asset Tracking System now includes meter reading and reporting capability for heavy duty trucks and construction equipment using the SAE J1939 standard for data exchange. This feature is designed to make it easier to track and view current equipment telemetry, such as vehicle identification number (VIN), fuel consumption, and engine hours. Specially developed plug-and-play cables conveniently connect to equipment data or dedicated telematic ports, minimizing installation effort.

The Rooster App displays telematics data gathered from the host engine, simplifying the task of monitoring and maintaining equipment. The Rooster Hub attaches to equipment through convenient plug-and-play cables to gather and report telematics data such as VIN, fuel usage and engine hours.

"With Rooster we see equipment details, activity, fuel consumption and engine hours without leaving the office," said Bryan Smith, President of Wolf Construction, Topeka, KS. "No checking dates written on filters or putting tape on windshields. Now we can monitor maintenance schedules, better understand ownership costs, and verify billable hours on the job," he added.

The Rooster Asset Tracking System consists of Rooster Hubs, Rooster Activity Trackers and the Rooster App portal. Rooster Hubs are robust data portals that connect to the Cloud through an integrated cellular connection to deliver equipment activity and telematics data, and accurate GPS location for just $10 per month*. Rooster Activity Trackers are small, rugged devices that, once installed to any piece of equipment, capture activity on a minute-by-minute basis, for up to 5 years, and transmits that data to Rooster Hubs up to ½ mile away, and through most concrete and metal to Hubs nearby using a long-range, low-power pairing protocol based on the LoRa® communications standard and protected by more than a dozen patents issued and pending.

"We've always been focused on giving construction companies the tools they need to efficiently and accurately do their jobs, without burdening them with complex, costly fleet management software or data-intense user displays," said Cody Robison, Fleet Manager for Constellation Service Company. "Rooster is an intuitive tool that tracks and reports powered and unpowered tools and heavy equipment activity in a clean, clear way, and is priced to assure construction companies of any size can introduce technology with ease," he added.

Rooster offers an introductory "Asset Tracking Starter Kit," which includes a Rooster Hub and its AC and Flying Lead power adapters, four Rooster Activity Trackers and a set of four mounting options, and sells for $750 (USD). Expanded Rooster System packs, bulk pricing and a variety of accessories are available on rooster.com. Customers only pay for activated devices managed through the free desktop and mobile App, which is available on Google® Play and Apple® App Store. Rooster offers help videos, live customer support and referral to deployment partners by calling 844-4ROOSTR (476-6787).

