RoosterBio and Qkine Partner to Deliver a Single-Source Platform of Cells, Media, and Growth Factors to U.S. Customers

Distribution agreement gives U.S. customers a single-vendor source for high-quality cells, bioprocess media, and recombinant growth factors—giving cell and exosome therapy developers a single, translation-friendly source for critical raw materials.

FREDERICK, Md., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RoosterBio, Inc., a leading supplier of cellular starting materials, bioprocess media, and advanced therapy manufacturing solutions for hMSCs, iPSCs, and exosome therapeutic developers, today announced a distribution agreement with Qkine Ltd., a Cambridge, UK–based manufacturer of high-purity, animal origin-free recombinant growth factors, cytokines, and complex bioactive proteins. Under the agreement, customers in the United States can now order Qkine's full range of translation-friendly research use only (RUO) growth factors and cytokines directly from RoosterBio.

The partnership makes RoosterBio a one-stop source for the core inputs that cell therapy and exosome product developers rely on every day. Developers in the US can now benefit from simplified access to high-quality ancillary materials for their process development from a US-based supplier, providing fast, reliable sourcing of these complex reagents essential for advanced therapy development.

RoosterBio's high-quality cell products, engineered bioprocess media, and exosome production solutions streamline manufacturing workflows and enable commercially viable processes that move stem cell and exosome product developers from concept to manufacturing faster and at reduced cost. Qkine's proteins are manufactured using proprietary recombinant production processes combined with advanced protein engineering, delivering the high purity and lot-to-lot consistency that demanding cell and exosome workflows require. Supported by RoosterBio's bioprocessing expertise, the combined portfolio gives developers a reliable, quality-focused foundation for efficiently advancing their programs. RoosterBio and Qkine share the design philosophy of translation-readiness: our products are manufactured such that the RUO versions utilized in product development are entirely consistent with corresponding GMP grade products, enabling seamless transition to large scale GMP manufacturing.

"As RoosterBio expands our technology platform and bioprocess solutions portfolio into pluripotent stem cells, high-quality recombinant growth factors and cytokines become a critical input which directly impacts advanced therapy product quality, potency, and cost of goods. In partnering with Qkine, we will deliver a streamlined sourcing model for US-based customers as well as incorporate Qkine's best-in-class, translation-friendly recombinant proteins into our product and process solutions for PSCs."

— Tim Kelly, CEO, RoosterBio

"We are delighted to announce our partnership with RoosterBio which will greatly expand the reach of Qkine into the critical US market, as well as aligning ourselves with core and translational researchers and developers in the expanding world of cell and gene therapy. We look forwards to working with the impressive team at RoosterBio to build out our joint capabilities in support of a broad range of customers, providing solutions to pressing needs in the industry."

— Rob Scoffin, Interim CEO, Qkine

Qkine's full range of RUO growth factors and cytokines are available now to customers in the United States and can be ordered directly from the RoosterBio website. For more information, visit www.roosterbio.com.

About RoosterBio

RoosterBio accelerates stem cell and extracellular vesicle (EV) product and process development to fuel the rapid implementation of scalable advanced therapies. Our high-quality cellular starting materials, bioprocess media, genetic engineering tools, EV production systems and recombinant proteins are paired with expert bioprocessing knowledge to progress therapeutic developers from concept to first-in-human testing and commercial manufacturing at reduced cost and increased productivity. With optimized, scalable processes, Type II Master Files, and cGMP products, we have enabled therapeutic programs to traverse their path to clinical translation in under one year. RoosterBio is driven by clients' success and creating a world where safe and effective advanced therapies are rapidly developed and widely available on a global scale.

www.roosterbio.com | LinkedIn: RoosterBio

About Qkine

Qkine is a leading manufacturer of high-purity, animal origin-free growth factors, cytokines, and complex bioactive proteins for life science and cell and gene therapy applications. Headquartered in Cambridge, UK, Qkine addresses critical biological, quality, and scalability challenges through proprietary recombinant protein production processes combined with advanced protein engineering techniques. Qkine's commitment to innovation supports emerging fields such as 3D stem cell models, organoids, cellular agriculture, cell therapy, regenerative medicine, and organ-on-a-chip technologies. By delivering reliable tools for research and biomanufacturing, Qkine aims to accelerate the impact of these technologies on human health and wellbeing.

www.qkine.com | [email protected]

RoosterBio, Inc. | [email protected] | +1 301-200-5366

SOURCE RoosterBio, Inc.