Roostify Appoints Financial Services Veteran Nadia Aziz as New Chief Operating Officer

Nadia comes to Roostify with over 20 years of financial services and fintech experience with a specialized focus in home lending, including strategy, product management, operations, technology, and risk management. Nadia will leverage her expertise to support the current and future delivery of Roostify's home lending platform and related services to lenders, enabling them to provide a differentiated and exceptional customer experience.

Prior to joining Roostify, Nadia served as General Manager of Opendoor Home Loans, a digital lending platform focused on residential real estate. There, she established and built the lending business from the ground up, from lead generation and sales through processing, underwriting, closing, and post-closing. She also expanded and grew the business to originate loans across eight states and led all aspects of the lending business. Nadia has also held various executive leadership positions, including Chief Commercial Officer at Optimal Blue and Vice President at Capital One.

"A home lending transaction, whether for a home purchase, refinance, a home equity loan or a line of credit, is fraught with stress and frustration for the borrower and entails multiple steps and handoffs for the lender," says Nadia Aziz. "Borrowers are looking for an experience that is simple and trustworthy, and lenders are looking for a process that is efficient, transparent, and quick. Roostify's goal is to provide lenders with the tools and capabilities they need to deliver an exceptional experience to their customers while ensuring they achieve their business objectives by digitizing the loan origination process. I am excited to help Roostify on this mission and expand our impact on the industry by transforming the home lending journey."

"Nadia's track record of successfully scaling and growing businesses to create differentiated value for all stakeholders will have a tremendous and positive impact on Roostify's operations," says Rajesh Bhat, Co-Founder, and CEO of Roostify. "She will lead a dedicated team of experienced professionals who will support and enhance Roostify's ability to deliver an accessible, better, cheaper, and faster home lending experience for lending teams and their customers, and continue to help digitize the end-to-end process."

