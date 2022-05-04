Roostify Expands Digital Closing Capabilities With DocMagic Partnership

The partnership further broadens Roostify's capabilities to support hybrid digital closing within their home lending platform, creating a significant competitive advantage for lenders

SAN FRANCISCO, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Roostify, a leading mortgage technology provider, has taken another step forward in expanding their digital closing and eSign capabilities directly within their platform through a partnership with DocMagic. This comes off the heels of Roostify's recent announcement for their Encompass eClose partnership with ICE Mortgage Technology in March, allowing Roostify to deliver a more comprehensive and unified lending solution from start to close.

Roostify's integration with DocMagic, an electronic document management solution that enables lenders to generate mortgage disclosures to their borrowers through compliant technology, allows borrowers to review and e-sign disclosure packages within a secure digital environment without leaving the Roostify platform. This integration creates an enhanced and smooth experience for borrowers, and provides a competitive advantage for lenders, making it a significant step forward for the mortgage industry.

Once an application package is created by DocMagic, Roostify creates a task for the borrower with those disclosures and notifies them. The borrower signs into their loan portal and can easily review and sign the required documentation directly from the Roostify platform - no additional logins, passwords, or platforms needed. This hybrid e-close solution allows lenders to expedite the closing process, minimizing the in-person signing touch points and requirements.

"Our partnership with DocMagic is an important step in further driving adoption of digital closing capabilities among current clients, and it strengthens Roostify's position as an innovative brand that offers intelligent lending solutions from start to close," says Roostify co-founder and CEO Rajesh Bhat. "Although we can finally see a reality where social distancing may no longer be a health requirement, digital closings and digital experiences are here to stay."

This integration provides a seamless system-to-system delivery of closing disclosure documents for e-sign in real time, with ultimate configurability. Lenders can offer a better borrower experience that provides increased efficiency, security, and accuracy, while improving mortgage operations and decreased costs.

Roostify's integration with DocMagic is the second integration of the company's upcoming digital closing projects, the first integration being with Encompass. In the subsequent months, Roostify will expand their digital closing service through new features and enhancements.

Based in San Francisco, Roostify was founded in 2012 to modernize and simplify the manual, inefficient mortgage process and create a more enjoyable experience for the customer and lender. Today, Roostify is helping lenders process more than $50 billion in loans each month, from large enterprise banks to thriving independent brokerages. We empower lenders to accelerate and simplify the lending process to help lenders and customers alike unlock more of life's big moments.

