Roostify Hires First Chief Compliance Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mortgage industry veteran Roger Fendelman has joined premium home lending technology provider Roostify as its first Chief Compliance Officer. Fendelman will oversee the company's governance, risk, compliance, and information security programs.

Roger Fendelman, a mortgage compliance attorney, has nearly 25 years of experience at the intersection of compliance and technology. He co-founded Garris Horn and Firstline Compliance, both companies specialized in providing legal and compliance consulting solutions to mortgage lenders and Fintech. He has also worked at KKR-backed Nexstar Financial and Citi.

An early Fintech pioneer, Fendelman served as the executive compliance leader at Interthinx where he co-created PredProtect®, a trailblazing automated regulatory compliance solution. Roger and his team developed PredProtect® at a time when the industry was facing an unparalleled increase in lending regulations, enabling lenders to navigate these complex regulatory challenges and ensure compliance throughout their entire pipeline of loans at scale.

He now brings his creativity and extraordinary ability to be in lockstep with regulatory changes to Roostify to ensure the organization is at the forefront of mortgage innovation. Fendelman's hire follows a $32M Series C funding round that has allowed Roostify to grow its leadership team and entire staff, while also leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) to simplify the home lending experience.

"Roger will utilize his deep expertise in compliance technology and automation for Roostify to create sophisticated, innovative compliance solutions, while also ensuring the company is a step ahead when it comes to data security," said Roostify CEO Rajesh Bhat. "He will lead a dedicated team of experienced professionals focused on compliance, privacy, and data security."

Fendelman is a frequent panelist at industry conferences regarding compliance and technology and the former host and producer of the Compliance Insiders webcast series. He also received Housing Wire's 2014 Compliance All-Star award.

"Roostify has made regulatory compliance and information security top priorities," said Fendelman. "I'm excited to once again be at the forefront of technology in the most regulated consumer financial services vertical and am looking forward to furthering the company's mission: to simplify home lending."

Roostify is a home lending technology provider that enables differentiated solutions for mortgage lenders seeking a simpler home lending experience. Unlike one-size-fits-all platforms, Roostify configures its modular technology platform to meet each of our clients' needs and goals. To learn more about the company visit www.roostify.com .

