Roostify Named 2020 Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year for AI and Machine Learning

Roostify: 2020 Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year Award for AI and ML for document intelligence capabilities.

"We are proud to be recognized by Google Cloud for the work we're doing to improve home lending," says Chris Boyle, Roostify President of Home Lending. "Our partnership has helped us take great strides in our efforts to streamline the home lending process with AI, and take big steps towards making home lending a great experience for both lenders and customers."

"We're proud to recognize Roostify as our Technology Partner of the Year for AI and machine learning," said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Partner Ecosystem at Google Cloud. "This award recognizes Roostify's commitment to customer success, and its delivery of innovative and impactful solutions on Google Cloud in AI and machine learning. We look forward to building together with Roostify and creating business value for customers with cloud technologies."

The operational efficiencies enabled by Roositfy's machine learning and optical character recognition (OCR) system offer lenders an opportunity to directly address one of the most time-consuming, and expensive, aspects of the loan production process - the underwriting phase. Costs incurred through this phase have become an increasing burden on lenders and customers, something Roostify's AI efforts intend to solve.

Since the beginning of 2020, Roostify has captured more than 10 million documents through its Digital Lending Platform, with monthly averages continuing to rise. AI and machine learning will continue to be a key component of Roostify's ongoing efforts to meet the growing demand for innovative products and services that can enact meaningful improvements on lenders' operations.

About Roostify

Roostify is a home lending technology provider that enables differentiated solutions for mortgage lenders seeking a simpler home lending experience. Unlike one-size-fits-all platforms, Roostify configures its modular technology platform to meet each of our clients' needs and goals. For more information, please visit www.roostify.com .

