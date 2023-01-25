Root & Bloom and Joyibles Bring Joy Bombs Candy-Coated Fruit Chews to Massachusetts

Root & Bloom's manufacturing capabilities and regulatory expertise help the Colorado-based edibles company deliver delicious THC-infused candy to local cannabis consumers

SALISBURY, Mass., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Root & Bloom , a manufacturer, extractor, and cultivator of craft cannabis products for the Massachusetts market, today announced the arrival of Joy Bombs Candy-Coated Fruit Chews, a THC-infused edible product created by Colorado-based Joyibles. Root & Bloom and Joyibles have partnered to manufacture and distribute this classic candy-inspired product in Massachusetts. A variety of cannabis consumers will enjoy Joy Bombs for their fruit flavors each dosed with 2.5mg of THC.

"Bringing cannabis products to Massachusetts from another state is no easy task, due to the complex laws and regulations governing manufacturing and sales. Root & Bloom is proud to have refined the capabilities and expertise to help out-of-state innovators, like Joyibles, bring unique, high quality cannabis products to Massachusetts," said Tom Regan, CEO, Root & Bloom. "Joy Bombs is like no other product, replacing the traditional 'gummy' with handmade, candy-coated fruit chews. Root & Bloom is excited to help Joyibles bring this spectacular product to Massachusetts consumers."

Joy Bombs are dosed with 2.5mg THC in each bite-sized piece. They are perfect for active consumers who want to micro-dose with a single piece, as well as for those who want to snack on the whole pouch for a bigger THC punch. A full bag of Joy Bombs contains 40 pieces, and 100mg of THC. Joyibles is introducing Original Fruit Joy Bombs (strawberry, lemon, grape, and fruit punch) today, and is working with Root & Bloom to deliver more flavors later in 2023.

"We focus on developing products that feel comfortable to use, especially if you're new to cannabis," said Don Novak, CEO, Joyibles. "With Joyibles our goal is to create fun, familiar candy experiences for adult consumers. Joy Bombs are easy to share, pocket-friendly, non-melting, and perfectly dosed to suit everyone's preferred amount of THC."

In addition to providing Joyibles with manufacturing support, Root & Bloom will also distribute Joy Bombs to its growing network of over 80 Massachusetts partner dispensaries.

About Joyibles

Joyibles' team of cannabis industry veterans and world-class candy makers delights in pushing the boundaries of edibles product experience and innovation. Their standout offerings include Joygum – the first and only THC-infused chewing gum – and Joy Bombs Candy-Coated Fruit Chews. After becoming Colorado's fastest-growing edibles brand in 2022, Joyibles is expanding into new state recreational markets to share the joy of its industry-leading products with 21+ consumers across the US.

About Root & Bloom

Root & Bloom is a cannabis cultivation, extraction, and manufacturing company focusing on creating high-quality products. Proudly local, Root & Bloom is building a partnership network of vendors and dispensaries to bring the best craft cannabis products to the growing Massachusetts cannabis customer base. For more information, visit https://rootandbloominc.com/ .

Media Contact:

Joshua Milne

617-501-1620

[email protected]

SOURCE Root & Bloom