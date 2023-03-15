Root & Bloom Awarded Best New England Cannabis Company at 2023 New England Cannabis Convention

SALISBURY, Mass., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Root & Bloom , a locally-owned manufacturer, extractor, and cultivator of craft cannabis products, announced today it was honored as the best New England Cannabis Company at the 2023 New England Cannabis Community Awards that took place on Friday, March 10 during the NECANN Boston convention.

These awards focus exclusively on businesses and people based in New England and were created to spotlight and recognize organizations that are succeeding within the regional cannabis community.

"We are extremely excited to have been chosen by our industry peers and Massachusetts cannabis consumers for this prestigious award," said Tom Regan, CEO, Root & Bloom. "Each day we strive to provide the best products for our customers and to offer top-notch services to our partners building a footprint in the state. This award demonstrates that our hard work is paying off; we are more motivated than ever in the pursuit of continued growth and innovation."

With a wide portfolio, Root & Bloom offers both in-house brands and products while also creating, building, and distributing brands and products with partners from across the country.

Through these innovation partnerships, companies are able to quickly develop and deliver high-quality, affordable products in Massachusetts. The company is also developing strategic partnerships with Mass. cannabis dispensaries to distribute more than 60 different products to consumers in more than 100 dispensaries. Products include edibles, vapes, topicals, and flower from innovation partners, as well as craft flower, live resin, edibles, vapes, and concentrates from Root & Bloom's in-house product lines.

It was a busy weekend for Root & Bloom at NECANN, as the company introduced new products including Sour Fruit Joy Bombs, Root & Bloom Live Resin, Crispy Commission Diamond Dust, and Mavenkind. As supporting business partners is essential to Root & Bloom, their booth area included partners such as Joy Bombs , MavenKind and Gentlemen Smugglers .

About Root & Bloom

Root & Bloom is a cannabis cultivation, extraction, and manufacturing company focusing on creating high-quality products while prioritizing sustainability, innovation, and giving back to the local community. With a combined 20 years of cannabis industry leadership, the Root & Bloom team has the expertise and perspective to create solutions that go far beyond just a good idea. Proudly local, Root & Bloom is building a partnership network of vendors and Massachusetts dispensaries to bring the best craft cannabis products to the growing Massachusetts cannabis customer base. For more information, visit https://rootandbloominc.com/ .

