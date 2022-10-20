Root & Bloom Brings Craft Cannabis Products to Massachusetts Dispensaries

Cannabis Industry Veterans Forge Partnerships with National Brands and Local Dispensaries to Bring High Quality, Affordable Products to the Growing Massachusetts Market

SALISBURY, Mass., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, a group of cannabis industry veterans announced the launch of Root & Bloom , a manufacturer, extractor, and cultivator of craft cannabis products for the Massachusetts market. Root & Bloom has formed cannabis innovation partnerships with companies looking to quickly develop and deliver high-quality, affordable products. The company is also developing strategic partnerships with Mass. cannabis dispensaries to distribute more than 30 different products to consumers. Products include edibles, vapes, and prerolls from innovation partners, as well as craft flower and prerolls from Root & Bloom's in-house product line.

Root & Bloom's grow room Root & Bloom's headquarters in Salisbury, MA

"Root & Bloom is committed to delivering quality, craft-style cannabis products at a large scale to the 1.5 million Massachusetts cannabis consumers," said Tom Regan, CEO, Root & Bloom. "Our team includes industry veterans with a combined 40 years of leadership in commercial cannabis. That expertise will enable us to assist innovation partners with testing, compliance, and sales to get great products to Massachusetts dispensaries faster."

Root & Bloom has already partnered with three national companies to supply extracted products, as well as working with three additional national vendors to develop new products and bring them to market. The company has state-of-the-art facilities for industrial-scale extraction services for THC and CBD, producing products that meet guidelines required by the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission, and compliant with GMP and FDA regulations. It's a full-service operation that doesn't stop at product development. Root & Bloom leverages its network of dispensary partners to ensure products are front-and-center in local dispensaries, reaching the fast-growing cannabis customer base.

Root & Bloom's dispensary partner network includes 40 Massachusetts dispensaries and the list continues to expand. The company delivers innovative, high-quality cannabis products to these dispensaries, as well as a suite of services to support the dispensary partners including marketing, customer outreach, brand awareness, and staff education.

With 55 employees already on staff, the Root & Bloom team is moving quickly, establishing key partnerships, setting up facilities, and creating new products. It is on a trajectory that puts it in the position to capture a big piece of the growing cannabis market in the Commonwealth. For more detail about Root & Bloom, visit https://rootandbloominc.com/ .

About Root & Bloom

Root & Bloom is a cannabis cultivation, extraction, and manufacturing company focusing on creating high-quality products while prioritizing sustainability, innovation, and giving back to the local community. With a combined 20 years of cannabis industry leadership, the Root & Bloom team has the expertise and perspective to create solutions that go far beyond just a good idea. Proudly local, Root & Bloom is building a partnership network of vendors and Massachusetts dispensaries to bring the best craft cannabis products to the growing Massachusetts cannabis customer base. For more information, visit https://rootandbloominc.com/.

Media Contact: Joshua Milne, [email protected], 617-501-1620

