Root & Bloom Brings its Own Craft Cannabis Flower to Massachusetts Dispensaries

State-of-the-Art Cultivation Brings High-Quality Flower to the Growing Massachusetts Market

SALISBURY, Mass., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Root & Bloom , a locally-owned manufacturer, extractor, and cultivator of craft cannabis products, announced today that they have received their license to commence operations from the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission. Through robust presales, they are entering the market immediately with seven strains of high-quality flower in eighths, quarters, and pre-rolls.

Root & Bloom's Angry Ginger flower Root & Bloom's grow room

"We are excited to be able to enter the market as we have spent years building up to this point, and it shows in the product," said Tom Regan, CEO, Root & Bloom. "From genetics to cure, each step along the way has been developed to ensure the best experience for our consumers. The flower that we are about to bring to the market is among the best available in Massachusetts, delivered at a fair price."

Launch strains include Angry Ginger, Bio Diesel, Chem de la Chem, Cherry Pie OG, Ghost Dawg, Lemon OG Haze, and Wedding Cake. Root & Bloom has received pre-orders from more than 20 Massachusetts dispensaries.

Root & Bloom's dispensary partner network includes 40 Massachusetts dispensaries. The company delivers innovative, high-quality cannabis products to these dispensaries, as well as a suite of services to support the dispensary partners including marketing, customer outreach, brand awareness, and staff education.

The Root & Bloom team is moving quickly, establishing key partnerships, and creating new products, and is on a trajectory that puts it in the position to capture a big piece of the growing cannabis market in the Commonwealth.

For more detail about Root & Bloom, visit https://rootandbloominc.com/ .

About Root & Bloom

Root & Bloom is a cannabis cultivation, extraction, and manufacturing company focusing on creating high-quality products while prioritizing sustainability, innovation, and giving back to the local community. With a combined 20 years of cannabis industry leadership, the Root & Bloom team has the expertise and perspective to create solutions that go far beyond just a good idea. Proudly local, Root & Bloom is building a partnership network of vendors and Massachusetts dispensaries to bring the best craft cannabis products to the growing Massachusetts cannabis customer base. For more information, visit https://rootandbloominc.com/ .

Media Contact: Joshua Milne, [email protected], 617-501-1620

SOURCE Root & Bloom