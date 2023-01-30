Root beer market to grow by 3.76% Y-O-Y in 2023; Emergence of low-ABV cocktails will drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Root beer market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Root Beer Market 2023-2027

Vendors : 15+, Including AleSmith Brewing Co, Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV, Beerwulf BV, BrewDog Plc, Cloudwater Brew Co, Diageo Plc, East 9th Brewing Co., Forbidden Root Restaurant & Brewery, Iconic Brewing Co., Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd., Mikkeller APS, Mission Brewery, Molson Coors Beverage Co., Saranac Brewery, Sprecher, Stone Brewing Co. LLC, Swinkels Family Brewers, Wild Beer Co, The Boston Beer Co. Inc., among others.

: 15+, Including AleSmith Brewing Co, Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV, Beerwulf BV, BrewDog Plc, Cloudwater Brew Co, Diageo Plc, East 9th Brewing Co., Forbidden Root Restaurant & Brewery, Iconic Brewing Co., Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd., Mikkeller APS, Mission Brewery, Molson Coors Beverage Co., Saranac Brewery, Sprecher, Stone Brewing Co. LLC, Swinkels Family Brewers, Wild Beer Co, The Boston Beer Co. Inc., among others. Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Product (Decaffeinated and Caffeinated), Distribution Channel (Off-trade and On-trade), and Geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa )

To understand more about the root beer market, request a sample report

In 2017, the root beer market was valued at USD 504.35 million. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 195.08 million. The root beer market size is estimated to grow by USD 139.76 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 4.32% according to Technavio.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio - Buy the Report

Root beer market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!

Global Root beer market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –

Beerwulf BV - The company offers root beer such as Dubbel Beer.

- The company offers root beer such as Dubbel Beer. BrewDog Plc - The company offers root beer such as Brewdog Craft Beer.

- The company offers root beer such as Brewdog Craft Beer. Cloudwater Brew Co - The company offers root beer such as Bretted Foudre Ale.

- The company offers root beer such as Bretted Foudre Ale. Diageo Plc - The company offers root beer such as Guiness Draught in can.

Root beer market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers –

Growing global beer market

Growing demand from millennials

Emergence of low-ABV cocktails

KEY challenges –

Low awareness of root beer and lack of standardized definition of quality

Campaigns against alcohol consumption

Stringent government rules and regulations

Drivers and Challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

The root beer market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this root beer market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the root beer market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the root beer market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the root beer market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of root beer market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The dark beer market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.67% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 25,898.47 million . The rising demand for dark beer among millennials is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as stringent regulations and heavy taxation may impede the market growth.

is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.67% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by . The rising demand for dark beer among millennials is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as stringent regulations and heavy taxation may impede the market growth. The craft spirits market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22.15% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 49,112.89 million . The growing demand for craft spirits is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as fluctuations in raw material price may impede the market growth.

Root Beer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 155 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.32% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 139.76 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.76 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, Canada, France, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AleSmith Brewing Co, Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV, Beerwulf BV, BrewDog Plc, Cloudwater Brew Co, Diageo Plc, East 9th Brewing Co., Forbidden Root Restaurant & Brewery, Iconic Brewing Co., Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd., Mikkeller APS, Mission Brewery, Molson Coors Beverage Co., Saranac Brewery, Sprecher, Stone Brewing Co. LLC, Swinkels Family Brewers, Wild Beer Co, and The Boston Beer Co. Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global root beer market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global root beer market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Distribution channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Decaffeinated - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Decaffeinated - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Decaffeinated - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Decaffeinated - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Decaffeinated - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Caffeinated - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Caffeinated - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Caffeinated - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Caffeinated - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Caffeinated - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Off-trade - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Off-trade - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Off-trade - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Off-trade - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Off-trade - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 On-trade - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on On-trade - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on On-trade - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on On-trade - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on On-trade - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 61: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 106: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 AleSmith Brewing Co

Exhibit 108: AleSmith Brewing Co - Overview



Exhibit 109: AleSmith Brewing Co - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: AleSmith Brewing Co - Key offerings

12.4 Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV

Exhibit 111: Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV - Overview



Exhibit 112: Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV - Segment focus

12.5 Beerwulf BV

Exhibit 115: Beerwulf BV - Overview



Exhibit 116: Beerwulf BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Beerwulf BV - Key offerings

12.6 BrewDog Plc

Exhibit 118: BrewDog Plc - Overview



Exhibit 119: BrewDog Plc - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: BrewDog Plc - Key offerings

12.7 Cloudwater Brew Co

Exhibit 121: Cloudwater Brew Co - Overview



Exhibit 122: Cloudwater Brew Co - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Cloudwater Brew Co - Key offerings

12.8 Diageo Plc

Exhibit 124: Diageo Plc - Overview



Exhibit 125: Diageo Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Diageo Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Diageo Plc - Segment focus

12.9 Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 128: Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.10 Mikkeller APS

Exhibit 132: Mikkeller APS - Overview



Exhibit 133: Mikkeller APS - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Mikkeller APS - Key offerings

12.11 Mission Brewery

Exhibit 135: Mission Brewery - Overview



Exhibit 136: Mission Brewery - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Mission Brewery - Key offerings

12.12 Molson Coors Beverage Co.

Exhibit 138: Molson Coors Beverage Co. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Molson Coors Beverage Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 140: Molson Coors Beverage Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: Molson Coors Beverage Co. - Segment focus

12.13 Saranac Brewery

Exhibit 142: Saranac Brewery - Overview



Exhibit 143: Saranac Brewery - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: Saranac Brewery - Key offerings

12.14 Sprecher

Exhibit 145: Sprecher - Overview



Exhibit 146: Sprecher - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: Sprecher - Key offerings

12.15 Stone Brewing Co. LLC

Exhibit 148: Stone Brewing Co. LLC - Overview



Exhibit 149: Stone Brewing Co. LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: Stone Brewing Co. LLC - Key offerings

12.16 Swinkels Family Brewers

Exhibit 151: Swinkels Family Brewers - Overview



Exhibit 152: Swinkels Family Brewers - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: Swinkels Family Brewers - Key offerings

12.17 The Boston Beer Co. Inc.

Exhibit 154: The Boston Beer Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 155: The Boston Beer Co. Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: The Boston Beer Co. Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 157: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 158: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 159: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 160: Research methodology



Exhibit 161: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 162: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 163: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio