Root Law Group Sees Recent Changes in Immigration Law as an Opportunity for Some Immigrants to Stay in The U.S.

LOS ANGELES, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Root Law Group, a Los Angeles full service immigration law firm, explains how a recent Supreme Court decision regarding "crime of violence" term definition might affect some criminal immigrants and their chances of staying in the U.S.

Supreme Court of the United States

In the recent hearing Sessions v. Dimaya, Supreme Court has established that the definition of term "crime of violence" found in 18 U.S.C. § 16(b) is unconstitutionally vague. "Crime of violence" is one of the ways to classify a conviction as an aggravated felony, which automatically leads to immediate deportation with no option to apply for a waiver. Under this Court's decision, some of the immigrants placed in removal proceeding for committing what was previously classified as a crime of violence and an aggravated felony, now might no longer be deportable and are eligible for a waiver. That opens an opportunity for some immigrants to adjust their status and even to become U.S. citizens. However, it is important to understand that serious crimes such as murder, rape, terrorism attack and a few others will not be affected by this Court's ruling.

