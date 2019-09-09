ROOT OF SKIN™ Skincare Line Sells out in Ninth Consecutive Appearance on QVC Japan

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AIVITA Biomedical, Inc., a biotech company specializing in innovative stem cell applications, announced today that the Company's ROOT of SKIN™ line of rejuvenating skincare products sold out in its ninth appearance on the Japanese home shopping channel QVC Japan. Appearing in the Today's Special Value showcase, the August 26th airing grossed $1.2 million in sales.

ROOT OF SKIN™ is AIVITA's proprietary skincare line for skin rejuvenation, made possible through the same proprietary knowledge and expertise used to develop its cutting-edge stem cell therapies. The all-new actives complex SourceCode Technology™ contains the complete set of factors and supporting biological components present in young, healthy skin.

"The launch of our skin care line in Japan has truly exceeded the expectations of our team and that of our partners," said Christi Douglass, AIVITA's Marketing and Business Development Officer. "This success facilitates and educates the launch in other jurisdictions, including the USA."

AIVITA Biomedical uses 100% of the proceeds from ROOT OF SKIN™ sales to support the treatment of women with ovarian cancer.

About ROOT OF SKIN™

ROOT OF SKIN™ is a rejuvenating line of skincare products fueled by an unrelenting pursuit for advancements in life-changing and life-saving treatments. Harnessing breakthroughs in stem cell therapy, AIVITA Biomedical developed a technology that does more than just boost regeneration. The patented actives complex SourceCode Technology™ renews, repairs and protects, just as your skin did at its youngest and healthiest stage. Rich with every biological component healthy skin needs for development, and free of any unnecessary ingredients. All proceeds support treatment of women with ovarian cancer.

About AIVITA Biomedical

AIVITA Biomedical is a privately held company engaged in the advancement of commercial and clinical-stage programs utilizing curative and regenerative medicines. Founded in 2016 by pioneers in the stem cell industry, AIVITA Biomedical utilizes its expertise in stem cell growth and directed, high-purity differentiation to enable safe, efficient and economical manufacturing systems which support its therapeutic pipeline and commercial line of skin care products.

