Root One, First Storefront Dispensary in Santa Maria Valley, to Open in Guadalupe

SLO CAL Roots Welcomes the Community with Discounts, Free Food & Music

GUADALUPE, Calif., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SLO CAL Roots will celebrate the grand opening of its third dispensary, Root One, in Guadalupe on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. As the first and only storefront cannabis dispensary in the Santa Maria Valley, Root One is hosting a community celebration with special promotions, live music, and free food.

Attendees can enjoy free Slushies and Santa Maria-style barbecue, along with live DJ performances. Root One will offer 40% off storewide from Thursday, Oct. 17, through Sunday, Oct. 20. First-time customers are eligible for $1 eighths.

Root One is the latest location from SLO CAL Roots, a Central Coast cannabis company founded in 2003 by local growers Austen Connella and Kristin Kordich. The company, which began as SLO CAL Roots Farms, remains committed to providing high-quality cannabis products while supporting the community.

"Our brand stands on four cornerstones: Plant, People, Passion, and Place," said founder Austen Connella. "The cannabis plant is the root of our mission, while the people in our community bring it to life. Our deep passion for plant-based medicine drives us forward, and the Central Coast is the place we're proud to call home."

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024

Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024 Location & Time : 928 Guadalupe St., Guadalupe | 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM

928 Guadalupe St., Guadalupe | – Promotions:

Free Slushies and Santa Maria-style barbecue



Live DJ entertainment



40% off storewide, Oct. 17-20



$1 eighths for first-time customers

About SLO CAL Roots

SLO CAL Roots is a locally owned cannabis company founded by Austen Connella and Kristin Kordich in 2003. With locations in San Luis Obispo, Grover Beach, and now Guadalupe, SLO CAL Roots is dedicated to quality cannabis and plant medicine while embracing the Central Coast community. Adult Use Retail 21+ | 18+ w/ valid medical ID card | License No: C10-0001451-LIC

