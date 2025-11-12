Root16 Reply recognized as Winner of 2025 Microsoft Americas SI Emerging Partner of the Year

CHICAGO, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Root16 Reply, the Reply Group company specializing in Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Engagement (CRM), Copilot, and Power Platform consulting and system integration, announced today that it has won the 2025 Microsoft Americas System Integration Emerging Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

"We are proud of the Root16 Reply team for being recognized by Microsoft as the 2025 Americas Emerging SI Partner of the Year," said Filippo Rizzante, CTO at Reply. "This award is a testament to their vision, dedication, and expertise. As one of the first partner firms to ever receive this award, as this category is new in 2025, this recognition highlights their impact in delivering transformative CRM and system integration solutions across the Americas."

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft Cloud applications, services, devices, and AI innovation during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from more than 4,600 nominations across more than 100 countries.

Root16 Reply was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in the Americas Emerging SI Partner of the Year Award category.

The Americas Emerging SI Partner of the Year Award celebrates system integrators that have demonstrated rapid growth, exceptional innovation, and strong customer impact across the Americas region. Root16 Reply was selected for its expertise in Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Engagement (CRM), Copilot, and Power Platform consulting and system integration, delivering solutions that help organizations drive efficiency, scale, and transformation.

"Congratulations to all the winners and finalists of the 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards," said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President at Microsoft. "This year, our partners harnessed the transformative power of Microsoft's Cloud and AI platforms to deliver transformative solutions that redefine the boundaries of innovation. The energy and ingenuity across our ecosystem continue to inspire us. The 2025 honorees exemplify what's possible when technology and vision unite to empower customers around the world."

In addition to being named the Americas Emerging SI Partner of the Year through Root16 Reply, Reply was also honored through Valorem Reply, which was named the 2025 Microsoft Inclusion Changemaker Partner of the Year for its leadership in driving inclusive digital transformation.

The 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced ahead of Microsoft Ignite, which will be held in San Francisco from November 18–21. Additional details on the 2025 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner blog: https://aka.ms/2025POTYA_Announcement. The complete list of categories, winners and finalists can be found at https://aka.ms/2025POTYAWinnersFinalists.

Reply

Reply [EXM, STAR: REY, ISIN: IT0005282865] specializes in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. As a network of highly specialized companies, Reply supports major industrial groups in the telecom and media; industry and services; banking and insurance and public sectors in defining and developing business models enabled by the new paradigms of AI, cloud computing, digital media and the internet of things. Reply's services include: consulting, system integration and digital services. www.reply.com

Root16 Reply

Root16 Reply, part of the Reply network, is a CRM consulting and implementation firm specializing in Microsoft AI Business Applications. We design and deliver complex yet user-friendly solutions across Dynamics 365 Customer Engagement (Sales, Service, Customer Insights), Copilot, and the Power Platform. Our team of technical experts partners with clients to modernize legacy systems, simplify outdated processes, and elevate customer experiences.

